Everything New Coming to GLOBODOX V14

How to improve a system that’s already good? Make it faster & more user-friendly. And that’s exactly what we have done with GLOBODOX Version 14. From creating a new Dashboard, to identifying the need for date based document notifications, to integrating with full-text search in SQL Standard & My SQL, to creating a new sample DB, all our new features are specifically designed to help users navigate through the system faster. Let us explain how these new features improve your GLOBODOX experience.



Field Notification



Wouldn’t it be amazing if there was a way to know exactly when the documents are due for submission or renewal or expiry? That’s what the new Field notification feature does. Simply direct the system to notify all documents due within a particular period and the system sends email reminders for the same.



For example, let’s say there is a Document Type called Invoice with multiple invoices and an email reminder is required for all invoices with a due date falling within the next 15 days.GLOBODOX will look in the ‘Invoice Due Date’ field within all the invoices & send an email to the selected user for every invoice that is due within the next 15-day period.



Dashboard



Another new feature of Version 14 is the Dashboard. Now, what comes to mind when you hear the word dashboard? A panel below the windshield of a car which displays information about the car at a glance (speed, fuel etc). That pretty much describes the Dashboard, but for documents. GLOBODOX’s dashboard gives important information on document & user activity. The dashboard consists of multiple tabs that provide different types of information like:



Documents Added

Documents Checked-in

Average Workflow Time

Average Workflow Task Time



This information was also available in previous GLOBODOX versions. But the user had to go through multiple document types and conduct multiple calculations to get them. GLOBODOX Document Management System has made it readily available at the users fingertips.



Full-Text Search in Standard SQL & My SQL



GLOBODOXVersion 14 Full-text search feature allows users to find documents by using their content as search keywords in far less time. Let’s say a user wants to find all legal documents with the phrase ‘Damages’ in their content. By using the new full-text search feature, the user can enter the phrase ‘Damages’ as the search keyword and GLOBODOX will display all documents containing the phrase in the search results. The new search feature is particularly useful for searching larger DBs as the search results appear much faster as compared to earlier versions of GLOBODOX.



Video Tutorials



We have also added a new feature-specific video tutorial section on our website & youtube channel. The videos will help users understand how to use almost every GLOBODOX feature & utilize GLOBODOX to its maximum potential.



New Sample DB (Great Goa Tours)



The new sample DB is highly beneficial to new users who want to get a better understanding of the GLOBODOX’s interface. The new sample DB has a better-quality file structure & high-definition sample previews. The new sample DB is called ‘Great Goa Tours’ and is the same one used in the video tutorials.



So this is all about GLOBODOX Version 14. The new version has also made improvements to existing features & removed a few bugs from the previous version. Click here to take a free trial of GLOBODOX Version 14.

