Following the heels of its sixth anniversary, Expert Marketing Advisors announced that award-winning agency, Espresso B2B Marketing is becoming part of Expert Marketing Advisors, creating one of the most formidable B2B technology marketing agencies. This move expands Expert Marketing Advisors' fully integrated service offering and enables the agency to bolster its marketing portfolio of services to help brands accelerate their revenue and growth.



Founded by Mark Lennon in 2010, Espresso has a rich history in B2B marketing. Its portfolio clients include enterprise market leaderslike ServiceNow, IBM and Autodesk to brands at the forefront of technology, like DirecTech Labs. Through growth strategies, content and design, inbound and outbound marketing and marketing automation, the agency has excelled in achieving results for over 200 brands.



As part of the acquisition, Espresso B2B Marketing’s Founder Mark Lennon will join Expert Marketing Advisors, continuing to focus on client success and growth. Espresso B2B Marketing’s team of talented individuals will join the company and continue providing marketing advisory services and excellent support to the expanded client base.



“Expert Marketing Advisors shares our DNA in B2B marketing and our value of ensuring that client outcomes are top of mind,” said Mark Lennon, Founder, Espresso B2B Marketing. “By joining Expert Marketing Advisors, the added scale and expertise will bring significant value to better serve clients. We are excited for this milestone as we work to set a new industry standard for B2B marketing and consulting.”



“Mark has built a great marketing agency. His vision aligns with Expert Marketing Advisor’s purpose,” said Courtney Kehl, Principal and Founder, Expert Marketing Advisors. “At a time when less than one percent of women owned businesses survive past five years and make over $1 million in revenue, we are truly excited to welcome the Espresso team of experts as we continue our journey together to strengthen our marketing foothold in B2B technology.”



The combined services further strengthen Expert Marketing Advisors’ position to offer an extensive portfolio of marketing services that can quickly scale to meet clients’ needs. With Espresso B2B Marketing, Expert Marketing Advisors can accelerate the agency’s go-to-market strategy with top talent capable of exceeding client expectations.



To learn more about Expert Marketing Advisors, reach out to [email protected]



About Expert Marketing Advisors

Expert Marketing Advisors is a high tech, B2B marketing firm dedicated to providing key support for clients across marketing disciplines from SEO/SEM, Demand Generation, Marketing Operations and Program Delivery. With over 20 years of experience, our highly seasoned experts bring your marketing to the next level at a pace that your competition won’t be able to match. Working alongside your company, we help you accomplish your goals when you don't have the resources or time. Global agency brands such as SalesLoft, HubSpot, and ZoomInfo have trusted Expert Marketing Advisors to be a preferred partner. Follow Expert Marketing Advisors on LinkedIn, Twitter and read our Blog.



About Espresso B2B Marketing

Espresso B2B Marketing is a B2B marketing agency with a focus on B2B growth marketing. Their clients are software, SaaS, and consulting companies. Their services include B2B marketing strategy, content marketing, digital advertising, email marketing, SEO, social media, and marketing automation. They have been a HubSpot partner for over 12 years.