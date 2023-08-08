This year has marked a momentous shift in traditional B2B sales tactics as the age of cold email confronts relentless challenges from multiple directions. Amidst this disruption, FlyTech, a growth marketing agency for B2B organizations, has seen a spike in interest in an often-neglected channel: Meta Ads.

The tides against cold email practices began to shift earlier this year with extreme backlash. Giants like Google have initiated a crackdown on email warmup services, shaking up the traditional outbound motion that B2B organizations have relied upon for years. Adding to these woes, Zoho, considered one of the most popular providers for cold emails, has started shutting down users engaged in this outbound activity. The repercussions are being felt across the B2B landscape, forcing businesses to reevaluate their lead generation strategies.

"Google's proactive crackdown on generative AI email tools in 2023 has propelled Meta Ads to the forefront of B2B companies' lead generation strategies. As cold emails lose their edge, Meta Ads targeting has witnessed an impressive surge showcasing the unparalleled potential of this dynamic platform." - Dean Shapero, CEO of FlyTech.

FlyTech leverages Meta Ads advanced analysis and list building capabilities, granting their clients the ability to pinpoint prospects with the same precision as email campaigns. Leveraging Meta's vast user base, FlyTech recognizes it as one of the most scalable platforms, providing B2B companies an unparalleled opportunity to connect with the right prospects and achieve significant engagement. The latest earnings report from Meta confirms this success, with a remarkable 12% YoY increase in the tech giant's advertising business.

The paradigm shift in B2B lead generation is clear: cold email is waning, and Meta Ads are on the rise. With the landscape rapidly evolving, businesses that adapt and leverage the potential of Meta Ads stand to gain a competitive edge in reaching their target audience with greater precision and effectiveness.

About FlyTech



FlyTech is a premier demand generation agency for B2B companies. We specialize in cross-channel demand generation, creating inbound campaigns to surround potential buyers with your offering and personalized outbound messaging to in-market prospects. Our innovative technology identifies and prioritizes your prospects based on website interactions, empowering you to implement bespoke follow-up campaigns that drive unprecedented levels of engagement and conversion.