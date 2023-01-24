Hero Digital Acquires Omnichannel Commerce

Hero Digital, a leading customer experience transformation company, today announced its acquisition of Omnichannel Commerce, a digital consultancy focused on delivering cross-cloud solutions in e-commerce, order, and subscription management for fast-growth and enterprise brands.

The addition of Omnichannel Commerce will accelerate Hero Digital's existing commerce expertise while deepening its strategy capabilities and strengthening its ability to deliver commerce systems that are powered by Salesforce.com and our other commerce partner platforms. In addition, to double down on the company's expansion of its end-to-end digital commerce service, Hero Digital is also announcing the appointment of industry veteran Rich Lyons, former founder of Lyons Consulting Group and VP, Digital Commerce Experience Leader for North America for Capgemini, as a senior advisor to this new Commerce division.

"This addition of Omnichannel Commerce to our team, as well as the new leadership of commerce industry veteran Rich Lyons, is great for our clients who are looking to accelerate their commerce programs. These announcements will deepen our ability to deliver commerce systems powered by Salesforce and other partner platforms," said Jay Dettling, CEO of Hero Digital. "In today's growing subscription economy, bringing Hero and Omnichannel Commerce together creates a company that is purpose-built to deliver digital solutions across e-commerce and broader digital experiences with a unique blend of capabilities in strategy, creativity, technology, data, and marketing that can benefit both Hero and Omnichannel Commerce's existing clients immediately. We look forward to the endless possibilities and new opportunities to create the best possible solutions for our combined customer base."

The Omnichannel team, led by industry veteran Jon Kubo, brings extensive commerce expertise through their track record of accelerating outcomes for brands, including MGM, Billabong and Boot Barn. Additionally, its mature relationship with Salesforce and strong capabilities in Commerce Cloud, Service Cloud, and Order Management are complementary to those of Hero Digital. This acquisition puts Hero Digital in a unique position to serve the needs of commerce clients across the lifecycle of invention, transformation, and performance.

"We are excited to join Hero and bring our talented individuals from Omnichannel Commerce to broaden Hero's strategic capabilities to meet the ever-changing needs of customers in today's landscape," said Jon Kubo, CEO of Omnichannel Commerce. "Bringing together Hero Digital's obsession with customer truth, digital strategy, and award-winning creative capabilities with Omnichannel Commerce's technical expertise in Salesforce Commerce and order management system implementations is a game changer for brands that want to maximize their digital business potential."

"Joining Hero Digital is a new chapter for Omnichannel Commerce and the result of our entire team's relentless dedication and hard work," said Pouya Nafisi, Founder of Omnichannel Commerce. "A 'relationship first' culture at Omnichannel Commerce of how we value our team and our clients are perfectly aligned with that at Hero Digital."

These announcements further fuel the growth Hero Digital expects in the coming year. The company also recently announced Jay Dettling's appointment as CEO , with more plans to expand and serve the larger experience, commerce, and digital transformation needs of its clients.

