Hexagon AB, the global leader in digital reality solutions combining sensor, software and autonomous solutions technologies, announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to enable industrial digital twin solutions that unite reality capture, manufacturing twins, AI, simulation and visualisation to deliver real-time comparison to real-world models.

The collaboration will connect industry-leading technologies from Hexagon and NVIDIA to enable seamless, multi-user workflows through a unified view for factory planning and design, as well as process quality optimization and operations.

As part of the collaboration, Hexagon's HxDR reality capture platform and Nexus manufacturing platform will be connected to NVIDIA Omniverse, a platform for developing and operating industrial metaverse applications, based on the Universal Scene Description (USD) framework. The connected platforms provide complementary technologies that enable customers to advance manufacturing for digital factories and accelerate the power of digital twins for intelligent cities, construction and infrastructure.

"Our Hexagon innovation team has been working with NVIDIA to develop opportunities that unite reality capture, AI, simulation, data analysis and visualization with seamless collaborative planning platforms," said Paolo Guglielmini, President and CEO, Hexagon. "With NVIDIA technologies and Hexagon's Smart Digital Realities, our solutions will deliver real-time comparisons of real- and virtual-world models."

Through real-time data capture and analyses, Hexagon's Smart Digital Realities™ transform digital twins to provide customers with a 360-degree picture of the real world that helps improve productivity, quality, safety and profitability when used with simulated solutions.

"Every industry is racing to digitalize their physical processes for the next wave of advanced automation," said Rev Lebaredian, Vice President of Omniverse and simulation technology at NVIDIA. "In collaboration with Hexagon, we'll bridge the gap between the real and virtual worlds — a prerequisite for building digital twins — allowing us to train robots in virtual worlds and bring autonomy to everything that moves."

