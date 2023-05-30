IG CloudOps, a leading provider of cloud management solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated CloudOps platform. Designed to streamline and simplify cloud management processes, CloudOps offers a unified approach to managing cloud infrastructure for both Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure.



Cloud computing has revolutionized the business landscape, empowering organizations to scale rapidly, reduce costs, and enhance operational efficiency. However, effectively managing cloud resources and optimizing costs can be a complex task. With CloudOps, businesses can now access a complete cloud management solution that combines the power of industry-leading tools like Zabbix, Saltstack, and Prometheus into one integrated platform. "IG CloudOps is committed to helping businesses drive value from their cloud infrastructure," said Garry Forsyth, CTO of IG CloudOps. "With CloudOps, we have created a unified cloud management solution that empowers you to efficiently manage your AWS and Azure environments, while maximizing cost savings and ensuring seamless operations."



The CloudOps platform brings together a range of advanced features and capabilities to address the challenges of cloud management. Key highlights include: Centralized Management: CloudOps provides a single pane of glass for managing AWS and Azure resources, allowing businesses to streamline their operations and improve productivity. Cost Optimization: With built-in cost analytics and optimization tools, CloudOps helps organizations identify cost inefficiencies, optimize spending, and achieve significant savings on their cloud investments.



Intelligent Monitoring: The integration of leading monitoring tools like Zabbix and Prometheus enables real-time visibility into the performance and health of cloud resources, ensuring proactive issue detection and resolution.



Automation and Orchestration: CloudOps leverages the power of Saltstack to automate repetitive tasks and streamline workflows, enabling IT teams to focus on higher-value initiatives. On-Demand Support: CloudOps offers comprehensive support services, including 24/7 monitoring, incident response, and expert guidance, ensuring businesses receive prompt assistance whenever needed.



IG CloudOps is inviting businesses to experience the power of CloudOps firsthand. To learn more about the platform and request a demo, visit https://www.igroupltd.co.uk/



Contact:

Stephen Rastall

IG CloudOps

+ +44 7921 624502

