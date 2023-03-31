Rip Bull Networks announced today that its flagship product In-App Chat was now offering the first truly end-to-end conversational AI platform equipped with chat SDKs to those using their 1Chatbot or 1Webchat plans.

In-App Chat allows businesses to create and manage their own conversational AI experiences. With 1Chatbot, users can bundle bots from different NLU libraries to create "mega-agents" that can be packaged into a platform that includes over 60 chat SDKs. 1Webchat allows individual users and organizations alike to embed a web-based chat interface into their websites in just minutes, allowing customers to communicate with the business directly from their web browsers.



In-App Chat also provides businesses with powerful analytics and admin tools, allowing them to better understand customer needs and preferences. This data can be used to respond to reports of harmful behavior, improve customer service, and create a better overall experience for app users.



Rip Bull Networks is committed to providing businesses with the tools and resources they need to create powerful, engaging conversational AI experiences. Those interested in signing up for In-App Chat or learning more about its offerings are encouraged to visit inappchat.io today.

Contact:

Brandon Gutierrez

Rip Bull Networks Inc

+1 415-527-7318

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Other