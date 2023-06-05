Recently, Finovate Capital, a well-known service provider in Web 3.0 and artificial intelligence, announced that it will invest 1 billion R&D funds to set up a brand-new R&D team in the Asia-Pacific region, in order to keep the innovative advantage in the ever-changing Web 3.0 and artificial intelligence.



As a fintech company headquartered in New York, Finovate Capital has emerged as a leading force in the global financial technology industry. By harnessing the power of Web 3.0 technology and AI, the company is transforming the financial sector, providing new opportunities, and redefining the way financial services are delivered.



Finovate Capital is committed to advancing the application and development of Web 3.0 technology. Through the integration of blockchain, decentralized systems, and smart contracts, the company is creating a more open, transparent, and secure financial ecosystem. Its innovative solutions offer users smarter, personalized, and more secure financial services.



CEO Michael Lennon commented, "Finovate Capital firmly believes that Web 3.0 and AI will reshape the future of financial services. The team is dedicated to developing advanced technologies and innovative solutions that deliver exceptional financial experiences and drive revolutionary changes in the industry."



As a technology-driven company, Finovate Capital boasts strong technical expertise and research capabilities. Its team consists of top-level engineers and experts from around the world who bring extensive experience in finance and blockchain technology. This ensures that the company maintains a technological edge and continuously explores new applications and innovations.



Through strategic partnerships with technology companies, financial institutions, and blockchain projects, Finovate Capital is expanding its network and ecosystem. Collaborative research and development efforts, as well as engagement with a community of developers, are driving innovation and fostering the sharing economy.



As an ever-evolving and innovative company, Finovate Capital closely monitors industry trends and technological advancements. Research and development efforts are driven by user feedback, with a focus on continually improving platform functionality and enhancing user experience.

