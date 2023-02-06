Klever, the leading blockchain platform, announced today the launch of its new website, showcasing the latest layer 1 blockchain features. The website is designed to provide developers and new users with a comprehensive overview of the platform's capabilities, making it easier for them to understand and take advantage of the many benefits of the blockchain.



With its intuitive interface, the website offers a seamless user experience, making it easy for developers to explore the different products and services offered by Klever, such as the Klever Wallet, Klever Exchange, Klever NFT Marketplace, Kleverscan, Devikins, Kustody, and Klever ID. Each of these products and services are designed to make it easier for users to interact with the blockchain, providing them with a simple and secure way to manage their digital assets.



Klever's new website provides developers and new users with an exciting glimpse into the future of the blockchain, demonstrating how they can unlock its full potential. The website is just the latest step in Klever's mission to make the blockchain accessible to everyone, and the company is committed to continuing to innovate and evolve its platform to meet the changing needs of its users.



"We are thrilled to launch this new website, which showcases the many layer 1 blockchain features that Klever offers," said Dio Ianakiara, CEO of Klever. "Our goal is to provide developers and new users with a comprehensive and exciting view of the many benefits of the blockchain, and we are confident that our new website will help us achieve that.