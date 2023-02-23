Level AI, the leader in advanced conversation intelligence solutions for the contact center, today announced a game-changing generative AI product. AgentGPT is a secure, omniscient generative AI system for customer service teams, trained on a client’s proprietary customer conversational data. It helps agents successfully handle even the most complex questions, stepping in to answer what can’t be found in the help section or other publicly available resources. It also helps Learning & Development teams save significant time. Until now, organizations have had to maintain internal knowledge bases to help, onboard and train agents. AgentGPT augments these efforts by generating answers in real time and providing a federated knowledge base.

AgentGPT builds on Level AI’s existing conversational intelligence product suite for the contact center. As such, it can fully understand the nuances of human language and customer intent to generate expert answers. AgentGPT also self-learns on all enterprise knowledge, and continuously improves based on agent feedback to ultimately provide a higher level of assistance to agents and customers.

“The best way to describe AgentGPT is like a highly trained version of ChatGPT for enterprise customer service,” said Ashish Nagar, CEO and Founder of Level AI. “We’ve all seen the excitement around ChatGPT and how it can help give users a leg up in their day-to-day tasks, but OpenAI or Google do not work for the enterprise customer. By contrast, Level AI can bring the power of this transformative technology to every enterprise customer to assist massively overloaded customer service teams at a time when experience is critical to long-term success – and ultimately revenue.”

Notably, AgentGPT is not intended to replace humans; it augments human productivity and enhances workers’ abilities to make sound judgments. AgentGPT leverages all of the enterprise knowledge and data to provide agents with the most accurate information possible, expanding far beyond the bounds of support articles and FAQs, and it does so in real time.

Based on its success with the alpha release, Level AI has opened a waitlist to test AgentGPT before it becomes broadly available.

To try AgentGPT, join the waitlist at thelevel.ai/agentgpt or go to thelevel.ai and request a demo today.

About Level AI

Level AI develops advanced AI technologies for the contact center. From automating QA, assisting agents and unveiling strategic insights to business leaders, our state-of-the-art AI-native solutions empower the modern workforce with next-level intelligence.

Companies like Affirm, Brex, Carta, Vista, Toast, MoneyLion, ezCater, etc. use Level AI to take their business to new heights with less effort. Level AI is backed by leading investors including Battery Ventures, ENIAC and Village Global. The company is based in Mountain View, California. Learn more at https://thelevel.ai/.



