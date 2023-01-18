Liquid Access Turns Loyalty Programs Into Sharable Experiences

“Liquid Access is an innovative SaaS platform that’s changing how loyalty programs operate,” said Serge Vasin, Partner at Flintera and Founder and Interim CEO of Liquid Access. “We are doing something completely new by giving a brand’s customers access to a handy tool that enables them to share their experience with their communities. The result of this is that brands can easily turn loyal customers into ambassadors while attracting new customers without high acquisition costs.”

With Liquid Access, loyal customers can own their rewards and perks the same way they would a physical object, which gives them attractive, redeemable privileges that can be shared, traded or sold. The Liquid Access team handles the entire deployment process on a brand’s behalf, including API integration with loyalty and subscription engines, user and access management, white glove marketing assistance with setting up initial campaigns and more.

“Companies are looking for new opportunities to engage, reward and add value to their loyalty ecosystems,” added Vasin. “Liquid Access is the platform that makes this possible. At scale, we are helping companies build more loyal and engaged communities.”

In November, Liquid Access came out of stealth mode after closing a $3 Million seed round led by Flintera. And one of its first clients was Aloha Mobile. Aloha Mobile’s mission is to keep users safe by making their Web browsing experiences private. The company’s privacy-first Web browser boasts more than 9.1 million monthly active users.

Serge Vasin, Partner at Flintera, leads Liquid Access as a Founder and interim CEO. Julia Momblat is heading Business Development and the company’s US operations. Advisory board members include Eric Chan, previously Head of Partnerships at Chargebee; Robert Novick, Vice President of Finance at Condé Nast; and James Maddison, Creative Director at Lightyear, formerly CMO at TradingView.

About Liquid Access

Liquid Access is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that helpsbrands to create and manage Web3-enabled digital flow. With Liquid Access, companies can seamlessly enable users to convert their existing subscriptions, memberships, loyalty programs, and other rewards into movable assets. For more information, visit LiquidAccess.com