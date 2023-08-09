Lytics, a leading customer data platform (CDP), announces its newest feature: AI/ML Automated Identity and Profile Management. This new toolset improves accuracy in identity management by leveraging AI/ML automation to maintain and streamline customer identity data resulting in more accurate targeting and cutting data bloat.



"Within complex data warehouse environments like BigQuery, businesses often grapple with effectively managing customer profiles,” said Jascha Kaykas-Wolff, Lytics' President. "Our AI/ML Automated Identity and Profile Management automates this process, so that businesses are matching the right customer data with the right profile.”



Traditional manual processes for correcting inaccurate or outdated customer profiles are time-consuming and error-prone, and the desire to maintain every data set has driven up cloud storage costs for data that is sometimes not even relevant or used. Lytics' latest feature uses AI/ML automation to manage these tasks, tackling persistent data management hurdles. Further, Lytics AI/ML Automated Identity and Profile Management helps organizations comply with data regulations through ensuring that the right data corresponds to the right customer ID.



AI/ML Automated Identity and Profile Management operates in four key areas:



-Auditing New Profile IDs: Ensures new profile IDs are in line with current ID strategies, fostering uniformity across the platform.

-Channel Specific ID Resolution: Implements a precise, context-aware strategy for identity resolution, reducing potential discrepancies.

-Compacting Old IDs: Curbs profile bloat by optimally managing storage resources, boosting system performance.

-Automated Removal of Stale Data: Uses configurable rules to identify and discard obsolete data, ensuring data relevance and efficiency.



"AI/ML Automated Identity and Profile Management surpasses conventional identity management systems,” Drew Lanenga, CTO, Lytics. “We are equipping businesses with a more precise, actionable, and automated method for customer data management."



For more information about AI/ML Automated Identity and Profile Management on identity management, visit the Lytics Blog.



About Lytics

Lytics is a premier customer data platform for Google Cloud customers and 100% Google Cloud-native CDP.



Lytics CDP offers a composable and modern architecture that fits with and accelerates your cloud data strategy. Integrated with existing cloud data warehouses, Lytics helps companies build a unified first-party data foundation, resolving identities to construct and maintain comprehensive profiles that are compliant, extensible and accessible. Lytics connects to a robust ecosystem for third-party enrichment and activation using reverse ETL, generative AI, and the most comprehensive set of real-time connections into DSPs and action systems in the industry.



Lytics unique approach enables brands to work without silos from a reliable source of truth,reimagining how they leverage their own customer data to increase customer engagement and boost ROI, empowering business users with the insights and tools they need to drive action while enabling compliance with global consumer data residency and privacy regulations.