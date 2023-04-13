Morgenrot Inc., a leading provider of distributed and accelerated cloud compute provider, announced today that it has achieved the ISO 27001:2013 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS). This certification demonstrates Morgenrot’s commitment to adhere to the highest international standards for managing and protecting customer data and content.

“We are honored to have achieved the ISO 27001 certification, which demonstrates our commitment to the best security and privacy practices. We will continue to operate and improve our information security management to provide all our stakeholders with the highest level of privacy, security, and reliability, “ said Hirotaka Inoue, CEO of Morgenrot Inc.



The ISO 27001:2013 certification process involves a complete evaluation of Morgnerot’s information security policies, procedures, and systems. The certification process also includes an extensive review of the Morgenrot’s disaster recovery plans, risk management practices, and access controls for its information systems. The certification was awarded after an independent auditor verified that Morgenrot’s ISMS meets all of the requirements of the ISO 27001:2013 standard.

About Morgenrot

Morgenrot is an engineering driven startup that offers cloud-based computing solutions which allow end users to access high performance computing power anytime, anywhere as needed. Our proprietary algorithm Excalibur® platform distributes computing tasks across our global network of thousands of servers, significantly reducing project lead time and overall cost. Morgenrot aims to provide democratized supercomputing services across all industries powered by renewable energy sources to build an earth-friendly digital social infrastructure.

Find out more at: www.morgenrot.net.

