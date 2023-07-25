Multimedia Plus, a leading provider of innovative communication and training solutions for the retail industry, announced today the launch of INCITE Kiosk, an expansion of its flagship platform. INCITE Kiosk transforms tablets into interactive touchpoints, enhancing customer engagement and driving sales in retail environments.



As an extension of the powerful INCITE platform, INCITE Kiosk empowers retailers to utilize tablets as dynamic displays that captivate customers and deliver compelling content. It offers an immersive experience for customers, combining training, communication, and sales tools within a single device.



Key Features of INCITE Kiosk:



Interactive Content: Engage customers with captivating content such as product showcases, videos, interactive catalogs, and brand experiences. Create a visually stunning and immersive environment that showcases products and brands.



Seamless Navigation: With intuitive touch-screen navigation, customers can effortlessly explore the content on the tablet. Enable them to easily browse products, access detailed information, and make informed purchase decisions.



Customizable Branding: Maintain a consistent brand identity by customizing the kiosk interface with brand logo, colors, and visual elements. Ensure that every touchpoint reflects a brand's unique personality and messaging.



Real-time Updates: Keep the content fresh and up to date with real-time updates. Seamlessly push new product launches, promotions, and important announcements to the tablets across all store locations.



Actionable Insights: Gain valuable insights into customer interactions and preferences through INCITE's robust analytics. Understand customer behavior, measure engagement, and leverage data to optimize sales and marketing strategies.



INCITE Kiosk expands the capabilities of the INCITE platform, allowing retailers to leverage tablets as powerful tools for training, communication, and selling. With this innovative solution, retailers can enhance the customer experience, deliver consistent messaging, and drive sales in-store.



"INCITE Kiosk represents a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionize retail communication and engagement," said David Harouche, Founder and CEO of Multimedia Plus. "We believe that by further leveraging INCITE on tablets with customers as well as associates, retailers can not only educate and communicate to their frontline teams, but also provide them with a tool to create dynamic and interactive experiences with customers that elevate their brand presence and drive sales. "



To learn more about INCITE Kiosk and how it can enhance your retail environment, visit our website at https://multimediaplus.com/incite-kiosk/



About Multimedia Plus

Multimedia Plus is a leading provider of communication and training solutions for the retail industry. With its flagship platform, INCITE, and a team of industry experts, Multimedia Plus helps retailers enhance operational performance, drive sales, and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

