Murf, a leading text-to-speech platform, today announced its new integration with Canva, the world’s first all-in-one visual communication platform. This collaboration will empower Canva’s global community of 135 million active Canva users to seamlessly add natural-sounding voiceovers to their creations, bringing designs to life like never before. Users will get the best of both worlds: Canva’s rich design features and Murf’s high-quality voiceover generation capabilities in one place.



Enterprise teams, small to medium businesses, and individual creators are already using Canva to create stunning visuals and graphics for their content, taking advantage of the extensive library of templates, fonts, and graphics that Canva offers. Now, they can seamlessly add a voice to further bring their creations to life.



Murf Studio empowers creators and businesses, including marketers, educators, podcasters, authors, and others, to easily generate realistic voiceovers for their design projects by converting text to speech with realistic AI voices. From L&D, educators, authors, and podcasters to animators, product developers, YouTubers, freelancers, and corporate coaches, the platform has a voice for every creator across all industries. Murf’s curated voice library of 120+ realistic-sounding AI voices in 20+ languages reduces the cost and hassle of creating voiceovers manually by leveraging state-of-the-art synthetic speech technology.



Now, Murf’s AI voices will enable Canva users to take their designs, presentations, and videos to new heights by incorporating captivating audio that enhances their message and resonates with their audience. Creators can add their script and select a voice, language, and style using the intuitive and easy-to-use Murf app, accessible within Canva, to generate the desired voiceover. The custom audio output can be integrated into Canva videos, presentations, social media posts, and more with just a few clicks.



“We’re thrilled to be one of the first text-to-speech platforms to join forces with Canva,” says Ankur Edkie, CEO, of Murf. “With the extensive range of voices from Murf now available within Canva, creators can elevate their Canva designs with the human element that a voice brings to any video or presentation. We expect this to be a game changer for the vast Canva community.”



“We’re so excited to welcome Murf AI to the Canva App Marketplace and offer our community a faster way to add voiceovers to their content at the click of a button. Embedding our app partners’ AI innovations is core to our mission to create the most pluggable, all-in-one visual communication platform and put the latest technology at users’ fingertips. We can’t wait to see how this text-to-speech tool unlocks productivity and new possibilities for teams and anyone looking to create more engaging content,” said Anwar Haneef, Head of Ecosystem at Canva.



About Murf

Murf is an AI voice generator that helps businesses simplify the process of creating natural-sounding voiceovers using AI. Its AI-powered text-to-speech tool enables users to create lifelike voices for their content in minutes. Murf’s extensive voice library of 120+ realistic-sounding AI voices in 20+ languages is ideal for those on a tight budget who want to create voiceovers at scale. Murf’s geographic footprint spans worldwide, with 80 percent of its customers coming from the US, Canada, and EU regions.



About Canva

Launched in 2013, Canva is a free online visual communications and collaboration platform with a mission to empower everyone to design. Featuring a simple drag-and-drop user interface and a vast range of templates ranging from presentations, documents, websites, social media graphics, posters, and apparel to videos, plus a huge library of fonts, stock photography, illustrations, video footage, and audio clips, anyone can take an idea and create something beautiful.