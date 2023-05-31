Nagarro, a global leader in digital engineering, announced today that it would acquire Advanced Programming Solutions SL (APSL), a technology company in Spain, to enhance its offerings to key clients in Spain and international markets.

With over 13 years in the business and a highly specialized team of over 100 employees, APSL has established itself as a high-value end-to-end services provider in application development, cloud systems, and data analytics. The company leverages open-source tools to develop proprietary business management cloud solutions for clients.

The transaction enhances Nagarro's services in the travel and energy industries and opens the fast-growing IT services market in Spain. APSL's services are provided using key market technologies such as AI, Cloud, Big Data and IoT, which have significant demand in the global market. With this transaction, clients of both companies can expect an enhanced level of specialized services across platforms and technologies.

Marius Luca, Managing Director at Nagarro, states:

"By joining forces with APSL we are embarking together on a strategic journey towards growth and expansion in the Spanish and LATAM markets, with an emphasis on the Tourism and Hospitality sectors. This presents our clients with an extraordinary opportunity to unlock enhanced value through an extended range of services and a wider spectrum of capabilities. Collaborating with APSL has revealed a remarkable mix of leaders and specialists who possess a unique combination of entrepreneurial acumen, operational excellence, and a warm heart — a rare blend in today's business landscape. To the entire APSL family, I extend a warm welcome, and I look forward to an exciting journey ahead."

Antoni Aloy, General Manager, APSL, on behalf of the APSL founding team, states:

"We share the same culture and goals with Nagarro, and we are incredibly excited about the journey we embark on together. This partnership allows us to expand our range of services to our clients and enhance the technical excellence of our teams and solutions. We are thrilled to work in an environment of international talent. We firmly believe in Nagarro's cultural and management model, which has been our own for all these years. We see it as the ideal model for technology companies that value customer service and talent, alongside ethical commitment and shared values."

About APSL

Founded in 2009, APSL is an IT services company providing a range of value-added service offerings across 3 major business lines - Development, Data, and Cloud systems. APSL's customer base includes leading Spanish and Global companies across sectors, including Tourism, Energy, and Public Sector, amongst others.

About Nagarro

Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, helps clients become innovative, digital-first companies and thus win in their markets. The company is distinguished by its entrepreneurial, agile, and global character, its CARING mindset, and its approach of thinking breakthroughs. Nagarro employs over 19,000 people and is present in 34 countries.

For more information, www.nagarro.com

FRA: NA9 (SDAX/TecDAX, ISIN DE000A3H2200, WKN A3H220)

For inquiries, please contact [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/844192/Nagarro_Logo.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nagarro-steps-into-spain-with-apsl-301838584.html

SOURCE Nagarro