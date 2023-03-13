The Board of New York Interconnect, LLC (NYI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Kandel as Chief Executive Officer, effective March 20.



Kandel succeeds Ed Renicker, who retired as CEO at the end of 2022 and currently serves as an advisor and consultant to support the transition.Kandel brings over 20 years of experience across a suite of the world’s premier digital, TV and sponsorship properties. He is frequently recognized for his work in advertising innovation and sales excellence. Most recently, Kandel served as Chief Revenue Officer of Waze @ Google, Americas, where he led sales, business development, acquisition and partnerships for Enterprise, Self-Service and SMB channels.Prior to his CRO position, Kandel founded the Sales Excellence program for Google’s Enterprise Ads practice after serving four years as Head of Industry for Google’s telecom sector. He has also held leadership roles at NASCAR, Endeavor/IMG and the National Basketball Association (NBA).The NYI Board of Directors, comprised of Keith Bowen, President of News & Advertising at Altice USA, David Kline, Executive Vice President, Charter Communications, and President, Spectrum Reach, and Mike Wall, President of Comcast Advertising, shared the following in a joint statement: “We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Andrew Kandel as CEO after a thorough and comprehensive search. Andrew has an impressive track record of growth and innovation in ad sales across a multitude of successful organizations. He has demonstrated himself to be a passionate leader with a deep understanding of business development, media and technology. We welcome him to the organization and look forward to working with him.”Statement from Andrew Kandel: “I look forward to joining NYI, an organization that has clearly led the way in advancing multi-screen media sales in the New York market. This is a particularly exciting time for this industry, as the TV evolution continues to expand across all screens, while advancements in measurement offer more opportunities than ever before. When this is combined with the diversity and affluence of the robust New York market, the benefits for advertisers are immense. NYI is well positioned for the future, and I look forward to my role in leading this next chapter.“