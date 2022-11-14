Optimizely Launches Digital Experience Platform on Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Share Save

Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider enabling Boundless Digital Invention, today announced its content management, commerce, and personalization solutions are now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Optimizely customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management. Optimizely DXP offers rich personalization features, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and benefitting from the scalability, reliability, performance, and security of Azure.

“The best digital experiences begin with learning from customers, gaining their trust, and using superior intelligence to serve them and drive outcomes. By using Optimizely’s DXP with Azure, marketing teams have unlimited possibilities to drive exceptional digital experiences, while ensuring the highest level of reliability and security.”

Optimizely DXP is an advanced Content Management System (CMS) offered in a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) model, built on Microsoft .NET 5/6, and natively designed to run on Azure, enabling customers to take full advantage of Microsoft Azure for ease of use, reduced complexity, and cost-effective technology consumption. This launch allows customers to benefit from the latest release of Optimizely Content Management Version 12 and B2C Commerce Version 14, which is Optimizely’s first version built on ASP.NET Core. It also comes on the heels of the recent release of the .NET Upgrade Assistant to make it easier for customers to move to .NET 5/6.

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, “We’re pleased to welcome Optimizely to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

For more information and to get started, visit Optimizely’s product page on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

About Optimizely

At Optimizely, we're on a mission to help people unlock their digital potential. With our leading digital experience platform (DXP), we equip teams with the tools and insights they need to create and optimize in new and novel ways. Through Boundless Digital Invention, we’re reinventing marketing and allowing marketers to innovate without limits through confident content creation, inclusive collaboration and customer foresight. Now, companies can operate with data-driven confidence to create hyper-personalized experiences. Building sophisticated solutions has never been simpler. Optimizely’s 900+ partners and 1100+ employees in offices around the globe are proud to help more than 9,000 brands, including Toyota, Santander, eBay, KLM and Mazda, enrich their customer lifetime value, increase revenue and grow their brands. Learn more at optimizely.com.

All third-party trademarks cited are the property of their respective owners, and are used only for reference purposes.



Media contacts:

Rachel Teitt Gill

Sr. Director, Global Communications

+1 740-815-1588

[email protected]

Victoria Johnson

Sr. Manager, Global Communications

[email protected]

Kally Lavoie

PAN Communications

[email protected]