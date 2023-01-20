CONNECT ConferenceEditorial CalendarPodcastAwardsAdvertising
Optimove Launches OptiText, Adds Personalized SMS to its Customer-Led Marketing Platform

January 20, 2023
Optimove, the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform, today announced the launch of OptiText, a native, personalized SMS tool, empowering marketers to utilize rich customer data to create, orchestrate, and measure hyper-personalized SMS campaigns, at scale. 

OptiText, complements Optimove's all-in-one suite of marketing channels, which already covers web, social, mobile, and email, empowering marketers to execute sophisticated customer-led marketing journeys without leaving the platform. Customer-led marketing, which starts with the customer rather than a product or campaign, increases Customer Lifetime Value by 33%. 

According to recent research by Deloitte true 1:1 personalization in customer journeys can significantly increase brand satisfaction; however, more than 50% of consumers say brands' personalization efforts feel off-target. With OptiText natively integrated into Optimove's multichannel solution, marketers can confidently deliver personalized SMS messages, in harmony with the other marketing channels, without the risk of overwhelming consumers or sending conflicting messages.

In addition, with OptiText, marketers gain key benefits, including:

  • Leveraging first-party customer data: deliver hyper-personalized SMS campaigns powered by rich and unified customer data: purchase history, demographic, and predictive behavior attributes.
  • Keeping customers updated in real-time: marketers can send in-the-moment messages that contextualize promotions and drive results with real-time promotional and transactional SMS messages.
  • Increasing workflow efficiency: create, orchestrate, and measure SMS campaigns in combination with other channels, and save considerable time by doing it all directly from Optimove's unified platform.

"This is a huge step forward in our quest to become a one-stop shop marketing platform," said Shai Frank, VP of Product at Optimove. "Data shows 98% of text messages are read within the first two minutes. With OptiText, marketers can utilize yet another impactful, immediate, and measurable channel to communicate with their consumers. Marketers can now serve hyper-personalized SMS campaigns while ensuring journeys are orchestrated, harmonious, and complementary to other marketing channels. The bottom line is a more impactful, effective, and enjoyable customer experience that strengthens customer loyalty."

OptiText is the latest addition to Optimove's Customer-Led Marketing Platform. Following its acquisition of Kumulos in March 2022, Optimove released OptiMobile, a personalized mobile marketing solution. In July 2022, the company acquired Graphyte, a Digital Experience Platform focused on creating personalized experiences across digital channels in real-time. 

About Optimove 

Optimove is the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform. Its solutions ensure that marketing always starts with the customer instead of a campaign or product. Customer-led marketing has been proven to deliver brands an average increase of 33% in customer lifetime value. 

It is the only customer-led marketing platform powered by the combination of 1) rich historical, real-time, and predictive customer data, 2) AI-led multichannel journey orchestration, and 3) statistically credible multitouch attribution of every marketing action.  

Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for hundreds of leading brands, including BetMGM, SodaStream, Pennsylvania Lottery, Papa John's, bet365, and Staples. 

For more information, go to Optimove.com

