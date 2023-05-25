Ovation, the real-time guest feedback platform for restaurants, announces the launch of “Suggested Response” on both mobile and desktop versions of its platform. This new feature gives restaurant operators who have received feedback through Ovation’s 2-question, SMS-based surveys the ability to generate a unique, suggested response using AI based on the customer’s history, the brand voice, best practices to recover that guest, and the specific feedback.



Ovation facilitates real-time connection between restaurant operators and guests through its Winback conversations. Now, this connection is made even easier for operators who can generate a unique, personal response in one click. Operators will have the ability to edit or regenerate a response before sending.



"While we believe that you will never be able to take the human touch out of hospitality," said Derek Morgan, Co-founder of Ovation, "we are excited to augment our customers' guest recovery strategies, making it easier and quicker than ever to win back dissatisfied guests."



With the “Suggested Response” feature, restaurant operators can optimize their time, ensuring timely and personalized interactions with customers. By utilizing AI-generated suggestions as a starting point, operators can focus on delivering exceptional service, resolving concerns, and strengthening relationships with their guests.



The “Suggested Response” feature is available to all Ovation customers on the Plus or Growth plans as of today.

About Ovation:

Voted the #1 guest feedback platform in a nationwide RestaurantOwner.com survey, Ovation uses a 2-question SMS-based survey as a “digital table touch” that has redefined guest feedback. Through frictionless integrations with online ordering platforms and other tools, Ovation allows restaurants to easily resolve guest concerns in real-time, get more 5-star reviews, discover insights to improve, and drive revenue.



