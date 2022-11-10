About usEditorial calendarAdvertise here
Press Release

Pantheon Lab Raises Seed Funding to Grow its AI-Powered Digital Humans

3 minute read
November 10, 2022
Digital Experience

Pantheon Lab Limited, Hong Kong's leading deep-learning start-up, announced today that it has raised seed funding led by Alibaba Hong Kong Entrepreneurs Fund (AEF), managed by Gobi Partners GBA.

Since the company's official market debut in April 2022, Pantheon Lab has led the way in AI-driven synthetic media, placing it at the forefront of face-shifting technology and creating ground-breaking human-likeness in the digital sphere. As more businesses adopt virtual co-workers and tools like ambassadors, chatbot assistants, and automated video creations, the hyper-realistic digital humans created by Pantheon Lab's deep learning technologies serve a variety of industries, including digital marketing, education, entertainment, and other corporate enterprises.

In addition to expanding its digital services over the past quarter, the AI-driven company has also grown its working team to over thirty team members across multiple regional offices and has received a steady increase in sales orders from clients in Asia, Europe and North America.

With exciting, unparalleled technology, the company will use the funds for business scale-up and roll out a SaaS platform in Q4 of 2022. Hailed as the "simplest" tool on the internet to create virtual humans from scratch, AIDOL Studio, is a one-stop platform that enables a wide range of users to create high-quality presentation videos. Easy to use, even for those with no prior knowledge of video production, AIDOL Studio produces quality virtual humans with distinctive and realistic features.

"At Pantheon Lab, we believe that the potential for virtual humans is infinite, and it's clear that we're not the only ones as more sectors adopt digital mediums and grow their cyber services," said Ivan Lau, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Pantheon Lab. "That's why we're extremely excited to have AEF onboard as a strategic investor to help us take the next step to grow even faster and innovate new technologies that will serve every industry from finance, banking, education, healthcare & well-being to retail and entertainment."

"The demand for synthesized content is rising, and we believe that Pantheon Lab's novel approach that leverages AI and deep-learning to produce realistic and automated synthetic content could create breakthroughs in adopting of AI-powered digital characters," said Cindy Chow, Executive Director of AEF.

About Pantheon Lab Limited

Pantheon Lab is a Deep-Learning start-up founded in 2019 and a member company of the Inch-Tech Programme, HKSTP. The company uses deep-learning technology to create cutting-edge AI-driven applications for the marketing, creative and content industries. In 2022, Pantheon Lab launched its first digital human ecosystem — AIDOL, building life-like quality digital humans with emotions and converse like a human. For more information, please visit www.pantheonlab.ai.

Featured Research

Featured research
Research Report
The Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) of Verint Digital-First Engagement
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
In Data We Trust
Establishing customer trust through privacy
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Three Steps to Optimize Agent Workflows and Deliver Better Customer Experiences
Boost customer satisfaction and reduce the organization’s cost-to-serve
Read now
Featured research
eBook
6 Personalization Trends You Need to Know
How personalization can help create more engaging digital experiences
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Moving Your CX Metrics Forward
How to advance CSAT and NPS programs
Read now
Featured research
On-Demand Webinar
What is a CDP and How to Choose a CDP
Customer expectations are at an all-time high for having 1-1 personalized experiences
Read now
Featured research
Market Guide
Customer Data Platforms Market Guide (2023)
Get the help you need when choosing a CDP
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) Market Guide
Everything you need to know about the DXP marketplace
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
The Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) of Verint Digital-First Engagement
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
In Data We Trust
Establishing customer trust through privacy
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Three Steps to Optimize Agent Workflows and Deliver Better Customer Experiences
Boost customer satisfaction and reduce the organization’s cost-to-serve
Read now
Featured research
eBook
6 Personalization Trends You Need to Know
How personalization can help create more engaging digital experiences
Read now

About CMSWire

For nearly two decades CMSWire, produced by Simpler Media Group, has been the world's leading community of customer experience professionals.

.

Today the CMSWire community consists of over 5 million influential customer experience, digital experience and customer service leaders, the majority of whom are based in North America and employed by medium to large organizations. Our sister community, Reworked gathers the world's leading employee experience and digital workplace professionals.

Join the Community

Get the CMSWire Mobile App

Download App Store
Download google play