pCloudy, a leading cloud-based testing platform, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Testhouse Ltd, a global independent software testing and quality engineering company. This partnership aims to combine the strengths of both companies, delivering a seamless and comprehensive testing experience for businesses in the GCC, UK and Middle East regions.



Avinash Tiwari, Co-founder of pCloudy, said, "We are thrilled to join forces with Testhouse, a renowned leader in the software testing and quality engineering domain. This collaboration brings together our innovative cloud-based testing platform and Testhouse's extensive experience, empowering businesses to achieve higher levels of quality and user satisfaction. We believe that this partnership will enable us to provide even better solutions to our clients and expand our market reach together."



George Ukkuru, Chief Solutions Officer, commented. "Collaborating with pCloudy is a major achievement for us, as it is in line with our goal of enhancing the digital experience for end-users. We are confident that our joint expertise will enable businesses to enhance their overall test coverage, shorten time-to-market, and enhance the end-user experience. We eagerly anticipate working in close collaboration with pCloudy to provide unmatched digital assurance services to our clients worldwide."



This strategic partnership leverages pCloudy's advanced cloud-based testing platform and Testhouse's in-depth experience in software testing and quality engineering. One of the key aspects of this collaboration is the mutual expansion into new markets. Testhouse's strong presence in the Middle East, US, UK, and Australia will help pCloudy further solidify its global reach.



In addition to market expansion, the partnership also focuses on the joint development of new testing methodologies, sharing of industry best practices, and co-hosting webinars and workshops to educate businesses on the latest trends and innovations in the digital testing landscape.



Together, pCloudy and Testhouse are committed to revolutionizing digital testing and quality assurance, ultimately helping more businesses deliver unparalleled value to their customers around the world.

About pCloudy:

pCloudy is a cloud-based testing platform that offers a diverse range of over 5000+ real device and browser combinations for testing mobile and web applications. Core capabilities of pCloudy include Continuous Testing, DevOps, Advanced Automation, AI-based Visual testing, Robotic Process Automation, Real-time Test Analytics, and much more. With integration with popular testing frameworks and tools, and round-the-clock premium support from product specialists, pCloudy is trusted by 300K+ registered users, including small and medium businesses to large enterprises.



For more information, please visit www.pcloudy.com.

About Testhouse Ltd:

Testhouse is a 23-year-old global, independent, technology agnostic Software Testing and Quality Engineering/Assurance company based in London, UK. The company was established with a mission to contribute towards a world of high-quality software. For more than two decades, the company has been helping businesses across the globe deliver great user experiences through innovative QE/QA solutions.



For more information, please visit www.testhouse.net



