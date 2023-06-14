Poly, a leading provider of pro-grade audio and video solutions, and Vyopta, a leader in digital collaboration and experience optimization, have partnered to provide data to offer customers actionable insights that will inform decisions to optimize space and technology utilization. The new functionality will be available in both companies’ booths at InfoComm 2023 on June 14-16 at the Orange County Convention Center.

“As companies return to the office, there’s a need for data-driven insights that help address evolving workplace needs,” saidRobert Manassero, Director of Product Management, HP | Poly. “We’re happy to be partnering with Vyopta to build and launch this functionality in North America to empower our joint customers as they seek to optimize workplace designs to enhance employee experiences in the era of hybrid work.”

The data provided by Poly Lens API and Vyopta’s Spaces Insights platform will help organizations optimize their workplaces from both a real estate and physical standpoint as employees return to the office. It will identify where new endpoints need to be – providing opportunities to reduce square footage where it is unused, and potentially dividing up meeting space to allow for more meeting options.

“We’re thrilled to work with Poly to integrate this critical endpoint data into our algorithm to uncover how meeting rooms are used both in and outside of calls,” said Alfredo Ramirez, CEO, Vyopta. “We’re looking forward to using this never-before-available data to provide customers with actionable insights that will enable organizations to make faster and more accurate decisions to get the most out of their technology and space investments, while providing quality collaboration user experience.”

The companies will be demonstrating the new functionality for the first time during InfoComm 2023 in their respective booths (Poly in booth 3460 and Vyopta in booth 2380) located inside the Conferencing & Collaboration Pavilion, Exhibit Hall Level 2.

About HP

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit: http://www.hp.com.

About Poly

Part of HP's portfolio of hybrid work solutions, Poly creates premium audio and video products so you can have your best meeting -- anywhere, anytime, every time. With Poly, you'll do more than just show up, you'll stand out. For more information visit www.Poly.com.

About Vyopta Incorporated

Vyopta, a leader in digital user experience management for collaboration, has helped 40 million people collaborate better. Its Technology Insights and Space Insights applications have helped identify and address over 9 million issues. Vyopta helps organizations deliver the best UC user experience and optimize their UC and real estate investments. Hundreds of organizations worldwide spanning 20+ industries use Vyopta.

