Polygraf AI Launches Browser Extension To Expose Fake & AI-generated Consumer Reviews



New browser extension empowers consumers to easily identify fake and AI-generated online reviews on leading e-commerce platforms, furthering Polygraf’s commitment to creating a trustworthy digital landscape for everyone via its AI-powered Trust Engine.



Polygraf Inc. emerges from stealth mode today to launch its e-commerce browser extension. This will allow users to identify false & misleading consumer reviews, including those generated by AI, with a single click. Powered by Polygraf’s AI-powered trust engine, the extension will initially be available on Google Chrome & Microsoft Edge for products & reviews on Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy.



Per the World Economic Forum and the Federal Trade Commission, the fake reviews industry globally was $152B in 2021. Of this $59B was in the US alone, with approximately 12 cents on every dollar spent online going towards fake review-generated sales by means of inferior product and service purchases. These numbers are expected to increase substantially with the proliferation of Generative AI and LLMs. Polygraf’s browser extension uses behavioral & sentiment AI to identify fake reviews and assign unbiased star ratings & trust scores to each product & review, helping customers save time and money.



Polygraf was founded in 2021 by Yagub Rahimov, an award-winning fintech and blockchain entrepreneur, and is set to address the growing challenges posed by human and AI-generated misinformation head-on. The Trust Engine will be followed by more products that use Polygraf’s multilayer AI protocol to authenticate any kind of digital text, audio & video content for consumers, businesses and government organizations.



Yagub shares his vision, “We are 10 seconds into a new century. AI-human coexistence is inevitable and trust will become the next inalienable human right. Our AI protocol has consistently outperformed every product presently in the market in terms of accurately identifying AI-generated content and exposing malicious content during our internal tests. Polygraf will give everyone the instant ability to trust what they read, hear and see online with a single click. Our ecommerce browser extension is the first in a series of products that will fulfill this mission.”



Polygraf is supported by an international group of renowned strategic investors including Punja Global Ventures, Gaingels, Seahorse Express, Machina Ventures, Sputnik ATX, Quansight Initiate, Omakase Capital, Trent Pool, Aloe Blacc, Vince Lane, Koh Onozawa, Dustin Byington, Qian Wang, Jimmy Ku and 10 others.



“With an exponentially vast amount of user-generated and AI-generated content flooding the internet, there is a critical need for accurate content labeling on the internet. Polygraf’s AI verification platform will be particularly useful for government agencies, enterprises, media franchises, cyber security companies and public figures amongst many others.” said Manmeet Singh Bhasin, Managing Partner at Punja Global Ventures.



“Last summer, I had a deep fake where a blond, blue-eyed gentleman was singing my song in Mandarin. Someone took his voice & singing, and resurfaced my face and voice on top – so there’s a video of me singing my hit song ‘Wake Me Up’ in Mandarin. Polygraf is solving an existential problem that most of us don't even know is already here." Says chart-topping singer & songwriter Aloe Blacc, also an early investor in Polygraf.



The team behind Polygraf also includes co-founders Vignesh Karumbaya (COO), former General Manager at The Groupshopper, Anton Stepaniuk (CMO), former Head of Marketing at Samsung in Ukraine & Moldova, and Elyas Omar (Technical Lead), a 22-year-old Afghan refugee and leading cyber-security specialist. All bring a wealth of functional and global experience from diverse backgrounds, are driven by their shared passion for creating a reliable & authentic digital ecosystem, and building Polygraf into a global trust engine.



The team built and trained Polygraf AI in a live environment on its beta consumer reviews marketplace, Testedweb.com. The protocol is now capable of detecting and authenticating both AI and human-generated content and determining its trustworthiness in real-time, as is showcased in the Polygraf browser extension. The company is also preparing to launch their SaaS and API solutions shortly.



Polygraf AI has also garnered significant interest prior to this launch – TestedWeb.com has over 10,000 whitelisted users & about 700 small businesses signed up to its live beta. The company has also won multiple awards & grants, including a $1,000,000 grant from a leading decentralized validation & notarization provider. It was recently ranked as the Top Analytics Startup to Watch Globally by Dealroom, and listed on Top Startups in Austin by the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce, and SXSW/Established Startup Of The Year 2023 Top 10.

About Polygraf:

Polygraf Inc. is an artificial intelligence company headquartered in Austin, TX. It creates AI-powered tools to combat fake and malicious digital content. Organizations using the Polygraf Trust Engine benefit from real-time authentication, analytics and insights that power growth.



For more information, please visit www.polygraf.ai

Media Contact: Anton Stepaniuk [email protected]



