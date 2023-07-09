KwikTwik.co and Buddhi AI, two groundbreaking digital platforms, have been launched by Khush Mahajan, a 20-year-old engineering prodigy from Nagpur, Maharashtra. These innovative startups have already demonstrated their immense potential by generating substantial revenue within a few months of their inception.



KwikTwik.co, a top-tier digital marketing agency, offers a comprehensive suite of services aimed at enhancing businesses' online visibility. The agency specializes in SEO, social media marketing, PPC advertising, content marketing, and website design. The KwikTwik.co team works closely with clients to understand their unique business goals and crafts bespoke marketing campaigns that effectively reach their target audience. By leveraging data-driven insights and the latest marketing techniques, KwikTwik.co helps businesses increase organic traffic, boost brand visibility, and achieve sustainable growth in the digital realm.



Buddhi AI, an innovative no-code AI-based SaaS startup, provides businesses with a custom ChatGPT experience, enabling them to transform data into intelligent chatbots. With applications spanning various industries, including education, chartered accountancy, and hospitality, Buddhi AI allows businesses to create personalized customer experiences through custom chatbots and automated messaging systems. By harnessing the power of AI-driven automation, Buddhi AI helps businesses enhance customer engagement, streamline operations, and drive growth.



In addition to these cutting-edge solutions, KwikTwik.co also collaborates with the official WhatsApp API to enhance customer experience and utility on WhatsApp for Business. As the parent company, KwikTwik.co provides comprehensive solutions that enable businesses to scale online and reach unprecedented heights in the digital world.



At the age of 17, Khush embarked on his entrepreneurial journey, co-founding KwikTwik.co, a digital marketing agency, with his brother. After two years of freelancing, he established the agency. Khush's ventures continued with the launch of Buddhi AI, a no-code AI-based SaaS startup specializing in custom chatbot development.



“I’m passionate about using technology to make people’s lives easier,” said Khush. “KwikTwik.co and Buddhi AI are both businesses that I’m extremely proud of and I’m excited to see what the future holds for both of them.”



Khush's long-term goal is to make KwikTwik.co and Buddhi AI the leading digital marketing agency and no-code AI startup in India, respectively. In the short-term, he plans to continue to grow both businesses organically and through strategic partnerships.



“I’m excited to see what the future holds for both KwikTwik.co and Buddhi AI,” said Khush. “I’m confident that we’ll continue to grow and scale both businesses to new heights.”