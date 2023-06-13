Rocket Software, a global technology leader that develops enterprise software for some of the world’s largest companies, has unveiled the latest version of Rocket® Data Intelligence, a self-service data platform built on automation that spans cloud, distributed, and mainframe infrastructures to power the democratization of data. With an intuitive interface and clear visualizations, Rocket® Data Intelligence enables all users – regardless of their background in data science – to see a full picture of the organization’s data landscape and the data context needed to understand which data can be trusted. Organizations that have higher confidence in their data will make decisions that drive better business outcomes.



In today’s fast-paced, digital-first world, organizations are only as powerful as the data they collect, understand, and leverage. According to IDC, organizations with a high level of data intelligence experienced 40% higher financial improvements and 20% higher operational improvements, compared to those with a low level of data intelligence. For too long, the ability to read, interpret, and act upon organizational data has been limited to certain employees. This has left organizations largely in the dark, unable to access, understand, and leverage critical organizational data—slowing decision-making. When organizations have the tools they need to ensure anyone in the organization can easily understand and interpret organizational data—whether it lives on the mainframe or in the cloud—the result is a more productive, agile, and efficient business.



Rocket® Data Intelligence enables all users to take advantage of data lineage capabilities. Rocket® Data Intelligence is automated and tracks the flow of data, from the moment of origin to every instance as it’s accessed and manipulated, so users can trust the data they are using. The platform can be applied at scale and supports more technology connections than any other vendor on the market, meaning the platform can plug and play into the complex environments of the world’s largest organizations, regardless of how they are using the data. Rocket® Data Intelligence benefits users across the entire organization:

Chief Data Officers can focus on delivering the unique value that comes from exceptional data, including uncovering opportunities to optimize costs and reduce compliance exposure

can focus on delivering the unique value that comes from exceptional data, including uncovering opportunities to optimize costs and reduce compliance exposure Chief Information Officers can improve upfront planning for the data components of a modernization or growth initiative, thus leading to quicker and more reliable outcomes

can improve upfront planning for the data components of a modernization or growth initiative, thus leading to quicker and more reliable outcomes Line of Business Leaders can execute business reporting more efficiently to free up resources for garnering data insights

“It cannot be overstated how critical data is within an organization, and it only becomes more powerful and useful when more users within the business can access, share, and interpret data,” said Chris Wey, President, Data Modernization at Rocket Software. “With Rocket® Data Intelligence, enterprises can employ a solution with the breadth in coverage – cloud, distributed, and mainframe – and depth in data intelligence capabilities needed to reduce costs and complexity, streamline integration, and improve decision making.”



With Rocket® Data Intelligence, business and technical users can evolve their data management practices by:

Quickly and comprehensively identifying critical data for business and regulatory requirements

Creating robust plans for change, from updating data flows to managing cloud migration

Streamlining data-driven decision making as business and data needs grow and evolve

Optimizing the organization’s data footprint so it evolves based on the organization’s needs