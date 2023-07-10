Sampler, the shopper promotions and insights platform, is pleased to announce its acquisition of AdMass, an AI powered SaaS platform that enables brands and their agencies to create data-driven user generated content promotions. This marks Sampler’s second acquisition in just four months, following the successful completion of their acquisition of beauty digital sampling agency abeo in March 2023. The back-to-back acquisitions are part of the company's strategic efforts to expand its product offering and accelerate growth.

The deal with AdMass will enable Sampler to integrate the platform's user-generated content (UGC) collection and measurement capabilities directly into their brand platform and consumer experience. Through this strategic acquisition, Sampler clients will have the opportunity to incorporate UGC capabilities into their Sampler campaigns, leveraging the power of brand advocates and the social reach of Sampler’s growing community of nano-influencers. The integration will also provide brands with an unprecedented level of data, allowing them to target a more precise audience and gain valuable insights that will enhance the effectiveness of their overall marketing strategies.

“Sampler’s mission is to help brands deliver personalized product experiences at scale. To date, you probably know us as the company that digitized product sampling, but we’re also a shopper data company on track to hit 1B first-party data points by 2024,” says Marie Chevrier, Founder & CEO of Sampler. “The acquisition of AdMass will help us accelerate our innovation in new types of product experiences and advancements in our data offering.”

By rapidly expanding its data and AI capabilities, Sampler aims to deliver more personalized and data-driven product experiences, further redefining how consumers discover and engage with brands.

As part of the transaction, Sampler will also acquire AdMass’ two Co-Founders, Yuri Kaplan and Daniel Lasek. The team consists of serial entrepreneurs who have been deeply ingrained in the AI space and have been specially selected to participate in the esteemed NEXT AI program.

Yuri Kaplan, the CEO and Co-Founder of AdMass, brings a wealth of entrepreneurial experience and expertise in advertising and technology. With a passion for authenticity in advertising, Yuri's recent addition to the Sampler team will allow him to accelerate his vision as he joins Sampler as a Product Manager, Data Products.

Daniel Lasek, the CTO and Co-Founder of AdMass, is an experienced self-taught developer with a strong background in AI. With a successful track record of launching businesses and developing high-value AI algorithms, Daniel will be joining Sampler as a Back-End Developer, eager to contribute his expertise to these combined forces.

“The moment we met Sampler we saw the synergies between us and It was clear we were on a similar mission. We were impressed by Sampler’s platform and vast first party data set. As we started working together and saw the impact that the AdMass model could have on Sampler’s clients and highly engaged audience, we knew we wanted to take the relationship to the next level,” said Yuri Kaplan, CEO and Co-Founder of AdMass.

Sampler boasts a robust network of over 4 million consumers, with a collective buying power of $36 billion USD/$47 billion CAD and a potential social reach of 2.5 billion. With the acquisition of AdMass, Sampler is on track to reach one billion first-party data points in early 2024, solidifying its position as a leader in data-driven product experiences.

About Sampler

Sampler is the leading omnichannel product experiences platform, creating personalized relationships between consumers and brands. Founded in 2013 by Marie Chevrier, Sampler is available in 23 countries and is an award-winning, VC-funded technology company that has worked with over 1,000 brands, including world-leading companies like Procter & Gamble, Target, Kroger, L'Oréal, Unilever, and more.

To learn more, visit www.sampler.io/sampler-business.

About AdMass

Founded in April 2020 by Yuri Kaplan and Daniel Lasek, AdMass is an AI powered SaaS platform that enables brands and their agencies to create data-driven user generated content promotions. AdMass is headquartered in Toronto and has worked with brands such as Banana Boat.

To learn more, visit https://admass.io/.

