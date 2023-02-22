Sendinblue, the leading all-in-one digital marketing platform for small to midsized businesses, today announced an integration of the WhatsApp Business Platform to enable one-to-one or mass marketing messages for small and medium-sized businesses. With more than 2 billion people in more than 180 countries using WhatsApp, Sendinblue users will have the ability to connect with customers in real-time and on a platform that they know and love. According to Sendinblue’s Global Survey, 40% of consumers prefer to hear from small businesses through SMS/text, which signals the growing demand for more personalized messaging channels.

With Sendinblue’s integration, businesses can send one-to-one or mass marketing messages to their customers and prospects through the world’s most popular messaging application. By sending messaging campaigns through WhatsApp, users will have a character limit that’s six times as much as SMS. Additionally, WhatsApp Campaigns can include content, such as video, images and hyperlinks, which will facilitate higher engagement. Users will also be able to upload contacts in bulk, provide real-time customer support, and answer frequently asked questions with auto-responses. By the end of this quarter, users will also be able to send transactional messages and alerts and create multi-channel automation workflows. Combined with Sendinblue Conversations, users can seamlessly manage all customer interactions in one easy-to-use platform.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer our customers access to a messaging platform that will not only scale SMBs but also help them reach their customers where they’re at – and that’s on their mobile devices,” said Steffen Schebesta, CEO of North America and VP of Corporate Development at Sendinblue. “We’ve heard directly from our customers in North America who have specifically requested this feature and we’re excited to provide a tool that’s in high demand and one that will facilitate a better customer experience.”

With more than 75 million WhatsApp users in North America alone, and with a 98% open rate of messages, Sendinblue is capitalizing on a significant market opportunity as a qualified WhatsApp Business Solution Provider. Now, all of Sendinblue’s 500,000 active users can utilize WhatsApp as a chat channel to facilitate marketing campaigns and transactional and marketing messages through automation. The announcement comes on the heels of Sendinblue’s sixth acquisition in the last 18 months and reinforces Sendinblue’s position as a global marketing leader and as an all-in-one platform for growing businesses.

Sendinblue is the only all-in-one digital marketing platform empowering B2B and B2C businesses, e-commerce sellers and agencies to build customer relationships through end-to-end digital marketing campaigns, transactional messaging, CRM, chat, and marketing automation. Unlike other marketing solutions built for enterprise-level budgets and expertise, Sendinblue tailors its all-in-one suite to suit the marketing needs of growing SMBs in tough markets. Sendinblue was founded in 2012 by Armand Thiberge with a mission to make the most effective marketing channels accessible to all businesses. Headquartered in Paris with offices in Seattle, Berlin, Bangalore, Sofia, Noida, and Toronto, Sendinblue supports more than 500,000 active users across 180 countries. Sendinblue has more than 700 employees globally.