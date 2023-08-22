Innovative AI-powered email builder serves as all-in-one, time-saving solution for crafting captivating emails

ORMOND BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Snappy Kraken, the martech innovator serving financial advisors, today announced the launch of an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered email builder, enabling advisors tired of staring at a blank screen to craft compelling client and prospect emails in a fraction of the usual time. This breakthrough reimagines mundane headlines into captivating ones; generates personalized and brand-consistent images; and crafts impactful calls to action (CTAs) that yield positive outcomes.

This drag-and-drop email builder, enriched with AI capabilities, encompasses the following features:

Magic Image: Empowering advisors to quickly generate unique images, enhancing the visual appeal and hyper-personalization of their emails.

Smart Headings: Instantly transforming monotone text by creating engaging and intriguing alternatives that fit advisors’ brand and voice.

Smart Text: Allowing advisors to shape their thoughts into well-organized, summarized, simplified, expanded, or revised prose.

Smart Button: Infusing CTAs with vibrancy to encourage active participation and drive advisor conversions.

"Many advisors have found themselves caught up in what we call 'blinking cursor syndrome' – a situation where they have a great idea they want to communicate to their clients or prospects, but are stuck staring at an empty screen, feeling the pressure, trying to figure out the best way to convey it,” said Robert Sofia, Snappy Kraken’s chief executive officer and co-founder. “Our response, powered by AI, tackles this issue head-on. It streamlines the content creation process for advisors, freeing up their time while increasing their ability to establish and strengthen meaningful connections with clients and prospects in a straightforward, not-overwhelming manner."

"Our AI-powered email builder functions like a highly energized professional writer, marketer and designer, minus the accompanying overhead,” noted Angel Gonzalez, Snappy Kraken’s chief marketing officer. “This is especially noteworthy as our data indicates that emails constitute the most reliable and significant source of traffic for advisors. With our new email builder, advisors can go from idea to finished email in mere minutes.”

Since Snappy Kraken’s inception in 2016, it has sent more than 100 million emails on behalf of advisors, each of which is subsequently analyzed to extract and refine the keys to success. Throughout its journey, Snappy Kraken has consistently prioritized data-driven decision-making, a principle that led to deliberate testing and assessment of AI's potential impact. This ensured that AI was strategically deployed to provide maximal value to its advisor clients and their client communications.

The introduction of the AI-powered email builder builds upon Snappy Kraken's recently announced collaboration with Idea Decanter, aimed at addressing the challenges advisors encounter when utilizing video to craft engaging and impactful campaigns. According to Snappy Kraken's 2021 State of Digital Marketing report, emails with a video landing page experience a nearly 200 percent increase in click rate and a 20 percent higher open rate compared to those without.

To learn more about Snappy Kraken’s AI-powered email builder, click here. A webinar about the firm’s latest tool is also available. Snappy Kraken staff are available for demos of its platform.

ABOUT SNAPPY KRAKEN

Snappy Kraken is an award-winning marketing technology (martech) firm that provides original content, marketing automation, personalized website design and bold, unique marketing campaigns for the financial services industry. Data-informed decision-making drives each marketing campaign. Snappy Kraken received the 2022 Wealth Management Industry Award in the area of Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year for its Blend Out campaign. The prior year, Snappy Kraken won the WMIA Social Media Leadership for Technology Providers award for its annual marketing research report, and the Marketing Automation for Technology Providers award for its “Cold to Gold Framework”. Recognized by Benzinga in three categories in 2020 as well as by MarTech Breakthrough as best overall content marketing software three years in a row, Snappy Kraken ranked number eight and number three respectively on the last two Financial Planning Best Fintechs to Work For lists.

To learn more about Snappy Kraken's solutions for financial advisors, including white-labeled enterprise solutions, and to use the new and enhanced tools recently announced, visit www.SnappyKraken.com.

[email protected]

Allie Zendrian

[email protected]

516-581-7202