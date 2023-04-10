Softbuilder today announced it has updated AbstraLinx on Salesforce AppExchange, providing customers an easy and effective way to share critical Salesforce metadata with stakeholders in Word format and directly in Confluence. New updates to AbstraLinx also provide support for the latest Salesforce API, enabling users to seamlessly access and manage metadata from Salesforce.

AbstraLinx is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3u00000MBrDHEA1



AbstraLinx provides Salesforce architects, administrators, developers, and business analysts with an easy-to-use and powerful tool for accessing, extracting, exploring, understanding, and documenting Salesforce metadata. Data architects can use AbstraLinx to create data dictionaries and integrate Salesforce metadata into data glossaries, catalogs, and more.

Comments on the News

"We are thrilled to introduce these new features to our valued customers," said M. Tadlaoui, CEO and Co-Founder of Softbuilder. "With AbstraLinx, we strive to provide a robust and intuitive metadata management tool that meets the evolving needs of Salesforce architects, administrators, developers, and business analysts. These new features further enhance our software's capabilities and enable users to save valuable time and resources."

“We are excited that Softbuilder is continuing to innovate on AppExchange to provide scalable metadata management solutions that help our joint customers increase efficiency and productivity,” said David Lee, Vice President, Product Management, Salesforce AppExchange. “AppExchange is constantly evolving to meet the needs of our customers, and we love watching our partners evolve alongside us."

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 11 millions customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Softbuilder is a French software development company focused on the creation of innovative database and Salesforce tools. The Softbuilder R&D team is made up of passionate Salesforce and database specialists with more than 25 years of experience in software design, development, and maintenance.



Softbuilder products are used by companies ranging from small businesses to large global organizations (including Fortune 500 businesses).



