CONNECT ConferenceEditorial CalendarPodcastAwardsAdvertising
Press Release

Soften Ltd. Launches Job Advertisement Tool, Postajob.app

2 minute read
December 15, 2022
Digital Experience

Our new tool is able to improve recruitment process for any business thanks to its new targeted social media and search engines ad campaign features. With social media permeating every aspect of our lives it only makes sense to take advantage of it, use it to reach top quality candidates and get them on your team. Same goes for search engines. These channels are underutilised when it comes to recruitment. That changes with Postajob.app.

This solution increases the effectiveness of recruitment process with modern technologies and a clever approach. Postajob.app offers bulk rates on job advertisements in the UK, allowing companies to spend the budgets more effectively. It is much easier to use than the ATS (Applicant Tracking Systems) for large-scale recruitment companies. The tool will help to post a job on multiple job boards at once with ease. It can allow highly-qualified HR employees to use their time in ways that are more beneficial to another business tasks instead of endlessly filling out forms.

"It's an absolutely hassle-free recruitment solution. All we need is a vacancy text and then we use the best channels to deliver it to the right person. With a rising shortage of employees in past years due to lifting barriers for immigration, it might become a game-changer for your business." - Soften Ltd. director Aleksandr Alianchikov.

Soften Limited, is a UK recruitment and job search software development company, as well as a job aggregator. Thanks to the extensive experience in this field, the company knows exactly what recruitment professionals need. Postajob.app (the latest brainchild of the team) is the next step in the evolution of recruitment. Taking advantage of it now, before its widespread popularity, might be just the thing to give your business a leg up on the competition.

Contact:
Aleksandr Alianchikov
Soften Ltd.
email us here

Featured Research

Featured research
eBook
Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC): A guide for 2022
Read now
Featured research
Case Study
How to Build a Culture of Customer-centricity
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Better Than Average CX: How to Wow Your Customers
A recent webinar explored best practices for building customer experiences that create fierce loyalty
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Understanding the Real Role of VOC Software
CX program success
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
In Data We Trust
Establishing customer trust through privacy
Read now
Featured research
eBook
EX and Great Tech: Complementary Pillars of the Customer Experience
How employee experience and contact center technology drive better CX outcomes
Read now
Featured research
Market Guide
Customer Data Platforms Market Guide (2023)
Get the help you need when choosing a CDP
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) Market Guide
Everything you need to know about the DXP marketplace
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC): A guide for 2022
Read now
Featured research
Case Study
How to Build a Culture of Customer-centricity
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Better Than Average CX: How to Wow Your Customers
A recent webinar explored best practices for building customer experiences that create fierce loyalty
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Understanding the Real Role of VOC Software
CX program success
Read now

About CMSWire

For nearly two decades CMSWire, produced by Simpler Media Group, has been the world's leading community of customer experience professionals.

.

Today the CMSWire community consists of over 5 million influential customer experience, digital experience and customer service leaders, the majority of whom are based in North America and employed by medium to large organizations. Our sister community, Reworked gathers the world's leading employee experience and digital workplace professionals.

Join the Community

Get the CMSWire Mobile App

Download App Store
Download google play