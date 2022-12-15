Soften Ltd. Launches Job Advertisement Tool, Postajob.app

Our new tool is able to improve recruitment process for any business thanks to its new targeted social media and search engines ad campaign features. With social media permeating every aspect of our lives it only makes sense to take advantage of it, use it to reach top quality candidates and get them on your team. Same goes for search engines. These channels are underutilised when it comes to recruitment. That changes with Postajob.app.



This solution increases the effectiveness of recruitment process with modern technologies and a clever approach. Postajob.app offers bulk rates on job advertisements in the UK, allowing companies to spend the budgets more effectively. It is much easier to use than the ATS (Applicant Tracking Systems) for large-scale recruitment companies. The tool will help to post a job on multiple job boards at once with ease. It can allow highly-qualified HR employees to use their time in ways that are more beneficial to another business tasks instead of endlessly filling out forms.



"It's an absolutely hassle-free recruitment solution. All we need is a vacancy text and then we use the best channels to deliver it to the right person. With a rising shortage of employees in past years due to lifting barriers for immigration, it might become a game-changer for your business." - Soften Ltd. director Aleksandr Alianchikov.



Soften Limited, is a UK recruitment and job search software development company, as well as a job aggregator. Thanks to the extensive experience in this field, the company knows exactly what recruitment professionals need. Postajob.app (the latest brainchild of the team) is the next step in the evolution of recruitment. Taking advantage of it now, before its widespread popularity, might be just the thing to give your business a leg up on the competition.