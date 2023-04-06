SolasAI, the leader for innovative algorithmic fairness AI software, today named Larry Bradley as its new Chief Executive Officer as part of a strategic shift within its executive leadership team. Bradley, who served as Chief Operating Officer since 2021, takes over for Nicholas Schmidt, who is transitioning to Chief Technology & Innovation Officer (CTIO), a newly created position to support the company's rapid growth.

In his new role, Bradley will focus on driving the growth of SolasAI through partnerships and directly serving fintechs, insurtechs and healthtechs, while continuing to engage with the investor, analyst and partner communities. He will also be responsible for recruiting and engaging with SolasAI's advisory board, identifying additional monetization opportunities, and building out SolasAI teams in sales, marketing and customer success. In his time as COO, Bradley created and structured the product development team, as well as developed the funding strategy, the go-to-market strategy, and the operating manual for SolasAI.

"It's an incredible honor to continue in Nick's footsteps and work alongside him amidst a period of incredible growth at SolasAI," Bradley said. "Nick's expertise in AI-based techniques is integral to the success of SolasAI and its future, and this new role plays to his strengths and allows his focus to remain on the product's development. Thanks to his leadership, SolasAI is now used by many of the country's most prominent consumer lenders, fintech companies, and life and health insurers to achieve fairer outcomes for their customers."

As CTIO, Schmidt will continue innovating and improving the SolasAI product's ability to rapidly adjust to the explosion in the AI market. He will also help expand the software to handle additional business optimization use cases outside of fairness and improve the speed of analysis and ease of use for the product. Since 2016, Schmidt has led the development of SolasAI and specializes in the application of artificial intelligence, machine learning, statistics and economics to questions of law, regulatory compliance, and model governance best practices. SolasAI identifies and mitigates bias and discrimination in algorithmic decisioning to avoid regulatory, legal and reputational risks. The software enables customers to review, analyze, and make decisions related to bias and discrimination reduction efficiently and transparently.

About SolasAI

Developed in 2016 and established in 2021, SolasAI provides a distributed compliance and AI-based SaaS solution to the growing problem of bias and discrimination in models amplified by artificial intelligence and machine learning. Built on 45 years of experience and used by more than half of Fortune 50 companies, SolasAI is the only end-to-end, industry agnostic AI software solution to help banks, fintechs, insurers, and healthcare companies to achieve fairer outcomes for their customers by fixing their models rather than replacing them.

