Speridian Technologies, a global business and technology solutions company headquartered in Albuquerque, today announced the opening of its new office in Saudi Arabia. They had already been doing business in the Saudi Arabia market for close to two decades from the Dubai office and saw its tremendous potential, which led to them establishing a physical presence. In the last nineteen years, Speridian has built twenty-two offices in three continents and nine countries- The United States of America, India, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, The United Arab Emirates, El Salvador, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia.



To celebrate and officially mark the opening of the new office, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in the presence of important stakeholders, employees, and members of the local community. The ceremony also consisted of speeches from key senior leaders to welcome the new office into the community and to showcase its facilities; and the hard work and dedication that went into its creation.



Commenting on this new office opening, Ali Hasan, President & Chief Executive Officer, Speridian Technologies said “By expanding our reach in the Middle East with the opening of our new office in Saudi Arabia, Speridian Technologies solidifies its commitment to providing innovative solutions to our clients everywhere. This is a milestone in our global expansion journey, and we are excited to tap into the rapid growth potential of the region and bring our exceptional services to new markets".



“We are thrilled to be opening a new office in Saudi Arabia, which is an important market for Speridian Technologies. This is a step in the right direction towards advancing our objective to broaden Speridian’s reach and provide the best digital solutions to businesses globally with our cutting-edge technology and superior delivery”, says Shahzad Akbani, Regional Director – MENA, Speridian Technologies.



Speridian’s new office is conveniently located at RRMA 3141, Anas Bin Malik Street, Almalqa Dist, Riyadh and will staff Speridian’s team of skilled specialists, offering Customer Experience Solutions, Application Development, DevOps, Enterprise Mobility, Quality Assurance, Professional Staffing Services in Saudi Arabia and North Africa regions. The company aims to staff over 100 natives and expatriates in the coming years.



About Speridian Technologies

Speridian Technologies, founded in 2003, is a global business and technology solutions provider that helps companies modernize their businesses through Digital Transformation. Born with a vision that is centered around relationships and delivery excellence, they are currently at level 5 of the CMMI Institute’s Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI). They have a global presence with offices spread across three continents and nine countries. With deep knowledge and expertise across many industries and verticals, Speridian delivers high-value, high-quality solutions to support business growth and objectives.



