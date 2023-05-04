



“Being in the cloud since 2008 allows us to bring greater value to our customers in ways no other provider is able to offer,” said Jill Zhang, President and Chief Executive Officer at Sysdyne. “Our demonstrated success regarding interoperability and APIs span years. This is a testament to our open, flexible and simplified approach which is a real game-changer for the industry.”



Interoperability is a real-time data exchange of information between more than one system AND designed to do so from the start. This is different from integrations, in which data needs to be translated (and needing what is known as middleware or an interpreter) in order to enable multiple systems to communicate across each other.



Interoperability is more advanced than integration, especially in the automation and fluidity of processes and data workflows. Ready-mix producers on Sysdyne benefit from real-time visibility (from anywhere, anytime, on any device) across the whole process.



“Adeptness at integrations, whether via modern APIs or other legacy approaches, has also been in our DNA for years,” added Zhang. “These approaches are very much needed to connect third party applications to the platform, enabling a mixed vendor approach or facilitating data workflows across other core systems like an ERP. We embrace and support our customers' view on what defines the best technology stack for their enterprise - no more making compromises or kept stuck from improving key business areas (or functions) simply because of constraints on the side of the technology vendor.”



