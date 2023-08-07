Talkdesk®, Inc., a global cloud contact center leader for enterprises of all sizes, today announced that Talkdesk CX Cloud™, its AI-powered cloud contact center platform, has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) In Process designation and is listed in the FedRAMP marketplace. FedRAMP® is a U.S. federal government-wide compliance program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud products and services across U.S. federal agencies by providing a standardized approach to security assessment and authorization.

The FedRAMP In Process designation is given to companies that are actively working toward a FedRAMP Authorization and mandates that the company meets specific stringent security requirements. With the FedRAMP In Process designation, Talkdesk has the ability to enable modern customer service and to meet the highest security standards for information confidentiality, integrity, and availability.

“We’re proud to announce that Talkdesk has achieved the prestigious FedRAMP In Process designation for our AI-powered cloud contact center platform. This recognition not only reaffirms our unwavering commitment to security and compliance but also showcases our dedication to providing government agencies with the most trusted, flexible, and innovative solution,” said Charanya “CK” Kannan, Chief Product & Engineering Officer at Talkdesk. “As Talkdesk works toward FedRAMP Authorization, we are honored to empower our valued customers on their journey to modernizing government services and delivering exceptional citizen experiences.”

With a comprehensive suite of applications for omnichannel engagement, CX analytics, workforce management, and contact center operations, Talkdesk CX Cloud enables federal, state, and local governments to deliver modern customer service and increase efficiency. The security-compliant, flexible and open platform helps government institutions gain agility and get faster time to value. A single, unified interface preserves customer context and empowers governments to improve service while increasing efficiencies and employee productivity, and reducing costs.

According to recent industry research, 94% of organizations are moderately to extremely concerned about cloud security, with perceived threats ranging from insecure interfaces to unauthorized access and more. Because FedRAMP is known as one of the most rigorous cloud service provider certifications in the world, many companies in regulated industries are increasingly seeking FedRAMP authorized customer service solutions. In addition to its public sector commitment, Talkdesk remains deeply invested in supporting companies across industries as they accelerate digital transformation that improves how they engage with customers securely.

Additional Resources:

Learn about the value Talkdesk brings to the federal government.

Download the Talkdesk ebook that outlines five steps government contact centers can take to become AI ready.

Social Networks:

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk® is a global cloud contact center leader for enterprises of all sizes. Talkdesk CX Cloud and Industry Experience Clouds help enterprises deliver modern customer service their way. Our trusted, flexible, and innovative contact center platform leverages AI and automation to drive exceptional outcomes for their customers and improve the bottom line. Serving enterprise customers in over 100 countries, we partner with our customers to deliver continuous innovation and breakthrough results. Our unwavering commitment to doing what we say we will do and our investment in the highest levels of security and reliability for our products make us second to none in the industry. Improve customer experiences, increase efficiency, and grow revenue with Talkdesk, a cloud contact center platform built for your industry. Learn more and take a self-guided demo at www.talkdesk.com.

Talkdesk is a registered trademark of Talkdesk, Inc. All product and company names are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

Media Contact

Elia Mak

[email protected]