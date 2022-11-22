Tealium Releases Identity Partner Ecosystem to Stay Ahead of Third-Party Cookie Deprecation

The Identity Partner Ecosystem integrates Tealium’s best-of-breed CDP solution with market-leading identity providers, such as Acxiom, Merkle, Okta, and Neustar a Transunion company, to deliver richer intelligence and analytics for marketers to better personalize customer experiences. The Identity Partner Ecosystem specifically solves for:

Visibility into unknown visitors to enrich profiles and better personalize experiences

Appending first- and third-party data to enrich customer profiles with more intelligence

Cleansing companies’ first-party data, improving the data foundation at its core

Activating addressable audiences, filling the gaps left by third-party cookies

Acxiom recently announced the integration between its Real Identity solution™ and Tealium’s AudienceStream™ to allow marketers deeper, more actionable insights.

“Out of the box, this new integration can help advertisers discover customer journeys across paid and owned digital experiences, resolving one of the trickiest marketing challenges brands face today,” said David Skinner, Chief Strategy Officer at Acxiom, in the release. “Our Real Identity product enhances Tealium’s CDP deterministic capabilities by collecting and merging customer identities based on probabilistic matching and enriching owned data. Brands can now unify their data, generate customer insights, drive marketing goals, and activate experiences within one easy-to-use privacy-compliant tool.”

The Identity Partner Ecosystem is a prominent component of Tealium’s Trusted Customer View a set of data quality and enrichment capabilities built on a trustworthy foundation to create better customer experiences, all while honoring privacy preferences in today’s highly-regulated world.

