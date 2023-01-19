Teleperformance Selects VWO to Ramp Up Experimentation and Personalization

Teleperformance in the US, the leading customer experience management provider in the country chose VWO, the world-leading experimentation platform to improve the overall experience of its users, generate more qualified leads, and increase revenue.



With VWO, Teleperformance can run powerful A/B, multi-variate, split, multi-device, and multi-page tests, pull data to craft and deliver hyper-personalized experiences, deep dive into behavioral analytics, and gather crucial customer behavior insights through heatmaps and session recordings. This empowers the company to optimize its website and app experience, run personalization programs at scale, and maximize CRO metrics such as the number of events and sessions, downloads, form fills, etc.



Combining their world-class workforce with award-winning support technologies and processes, Teleperformance in the US focuses on delivering positive results for their clients.



Camila Perezsalazar, Global Senior Marketing Analyst at Teleperformance spoke about the reason they chose VWO above other platforms and stated, “I chose VWO because it is a complete tool where we have access to various features that help increase our CRO, and it is 100% focused on improving the experience of our users. Since I started working with the VWO team I have received support in all areas, and everyone is always willing to help.”



Teleperformance offers omnichannel support, multilingual options, geographic diversity, and customer experience excellence to the world’s top companies serving clients from several domestic, nearshore, and offshore locations as well as work-at-home programs.



More than 2500 data-driven brands worldwide rely on VWO for their experience optimization program. VWO’s simple interface is built to help marketers make changes to their websites without any IT dependencies. With an industry-best 24x7 support ecosystem, consistent rally as an industry leader in testing and personalization, and on-demand team augmentation, VWO guides and supports its clients through their experimentation, website optimization, and personalization journey.



About Teleperformance

Teleperformance is a global leader in solution design, business optimization strategies, front-office customer support, and back-office services like finance, accounting, collections, and tech support. With more than four decades of deep, industry-specific expertise and service innovation, Teleperformance offers the market’s most comprehensive service portfolio.



About VWO

VWO is an experimentation platform that enables brands to improve their key business metrics by empowering teams to easily run their conversion optimization programs backed by customer behavior data. We provide a suite of tightly integrated capabilities to unify customer data, discover customer behavioral insights, build hypotheses, run A/B tests on server, web, and mobile, rollout features, personalize experiences, and improve customer experience across the entire buying journey.