Today, Transistor Digital Marketing announced a rebrand to go with an updated strategic direction. This change includes a new visual identity, updated website and evolution of the overall strategic direction. The announcement comes shortly after the company’s eight year anniversary.



Founder, Jay Ratkowski, states: “The entire internet, especially on the marketing side, is trying to figure out how to deal with adoption of AI, recommendation feeds and changing consumer habits. We want to be open about where we think our industry is going and update our branding to reflect that vision.”



Founded in 2015 by Jay Ratkowski and Lindsie Nelson, Transistor is a search marketing agency that provides predictive search strategies to help digital-first organizations amplify their customer acquisition strategy. Transistor supports medium to large companies achieve best-in-class status with their search engine optimization and pay-per-click advertising efforts.



Co-founder, Lindsie Nelson, adds “At Transistor, we have always been laser-focused on building a world-class search marketing team and our branding will now reflect our team-first attitude. Our movement into this new brand and strategic direction focuses on elevating the team as a whole and amplifying each of our own strengths and successes”



To view the updated Transistor branding, visit https://transistordigital.com



About Transistor Digital Marketing

Transistor Digital Marketing is a Milwaukee-based search marketing agency. Transistor provides predictive search strategies including Search Engine Optimization and Paid Search to help digital-first organizations amplify their customer acquisition strategy.



Contact:

Jay Ratkowski, Founder, [email protected]

Lindsie Nelson, Co-founder, [email protected]

https://transistordigital.com