The AI for Digital Creators Conference is set to take place at the Hilton Orange County in Costa Mesa, California, from February 7-8, 2024. This cutting-edge conference provides a unique opportunity for professionals, enthusiasts, and researchers to delve into the world where artificial intelligence meets digital design.



Unlike any traditional tech event, the AI for Creators conference is specifically designed to provide a platform for exploring the frontier of creativity in the digital space. It is a pathway to understand, harness, and leverage AI in ways that turn digital dreams into tangible, groundbreaking realities. "There is no other conference and expo like this one, and we are so excited to present it to all the digital creators out there", said Celeste Miranda, CEO and Co-Founder.



The two-day conference will host a series of TED-Talk Style presentations, emphasizing innovation, education, and learning. Top industry speakers from various creative and technical domains will share their insights, research findings, and innovative applications of AI in digital design and creation.



Key Highlights:



* Innovative Presentations: Leading experts and innovators in AI, design, and technology will engage the audience with inspiring presentations. These sessions are geared toward providing attendees with a broad understanding of AI applications and how they can impact various aspects of digital creation.



* Tradeshow Floor: An extensive exhibition floor will showcase some of the newest AI software, tools, and products available to creators. This hands-on experience allows attendees to interact with the latest technologies and explore ways they can be incorporated into their work.



* Networking Opportunities: Attendees will have the opportunity to network with fellow creators, developers, business leaders, and researchers. The collaborative atmosphere will foster connections and partnerships that may lead to future collaborations and innovation.



* Learning and Education: The conference aims not only to present new ideas but to educate and equip attendees with practical skills and understanding that they can apply in their professional or personal pursuits.



The AI for Creators conference presents an unparalleled opportunity for those interested in the convergence of AI and creativity. Its focus on education and innovation rather than mere promotion of products sets it apart as a must-attend event for anyone eager to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving field of digital creation.



For registration details, speaker information, and a detailed conference agenda, please contact Celeste Miranda at 805-321-1414.



About AI for Creators:

AI for Creators is dedicated to bridging the gap between artificial intelligence and creative disciplines. It aims to foster an environment where professionals, academics, and enthusiasts can collaborate, learn, and innovate at the intersection of AI and digital design. The annual conference is a significant step toward building a community that thrives on creativity and technological advancement.