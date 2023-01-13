Vault Hill Joins Newchip’s Global Seed and Series A Accelerator Program

Vault Hill was proudly accepted out of thousands of applicants into the world’s leading business and entrepreneurship accelerator — Newchip, in the program’s latest cohort.



Newchip is an online accelerator that provides mentorship, connections, and tools for developing teams and startups to expand their business, boost growth, drive scalability, and position themselves in the market.



Since 2019, the equity-free accelerator helped more than 2,500 businesses in more than 250 cities in +50 countries, raising over $2.2 billion in funds with an estimated portfolio growth of over $9 billion.



“When evaluating companies for our Seed and Series A Accelerator, we search for proven business models that are prepared to scale their strong revenues and traction quickly in order to gain further market share and increase their likelihood of industry disruption,” says Brian Lee, Head of Product at Newchip.



“We see real potential in Vault Hill and are excited to integrate them into our global network of VCs, angel investors, and family offices seeking to invest in this particular space.”



“We came a long way in this competitive industry. We’ve built seven districts representing seven human instincts, and recently we have launched the 48 hours brand activation campaign where we onboard global corporations in our metaverse, setting up their establishment and providing XR consultancy” says Jimi Daodu, founder and CEO of Vault Hill.



In 2022, Vault Hill reached essential milestones in building a unique metaverse, released early access for early investors and users, onboarded more than 20 partners and corporations, and launched the fastest brand activation in the metaverse within 48 hours.



Vault Hill is on a mission to build the world’s first human-centric metaverse – Vault Hill City, which focuses on our human instincts and improves how we feel about ourselves by leveraging XR technologies. Upon participating in this cohort, Vault Hill will demonstrate the long journey from being a small startup to a leading web3 and XR developer with an advanced decentralised ecosystem.



About Newchip

Newchip is an online, global startup accelerator led by a world-class team of entrepreneurs and investors. It was designed to provide founders with the tools needed to rapidly fund, build, and scale. Since its inception in 2019, the equity-free, remote accelerator has enabled over 2,500 startups from 50+ countries to raise over $2.2 billion in funding with an estimated $9B portfolio.



It has three distinct six-month accelerator programs based on the company stage: Pre-Seed, Seed, and Series A. Its vast network of global investors, strategic partners, and mentors guides companies from team building and prototype development to securing high-profile VC investment, corporate partnerships, and everything in-between. To learn more, visit https://launch.newchip.com/.



About Vault Hill

Vault Hill is building the world’s first human-centric metaverse that aims to enhance human experiences inside and outside the virtual world, leveraging the XR technology to provide adequate space for everyone in Vault Hill City.



Vault Hill City comprises an NFT marketplace powered by Polygon, a native cryptocurrency audited by Hacken, and the metaverse — Vault Hill City consists of seven districts representing seven human instincts, where users can play, interact, socialize and hold events, besides endless creation and monetization opportunities.



Further information about VHC’s development timeline can be found on Vault Hill’s website and socials.