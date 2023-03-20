Virtualtech Frontier (VTF), Malaysia’s leading metaverse and virtual spaces development company has launched its very own no-code metaverse building platform, Mitoworld. The new platform is specifically designed to help businesses create their own metaverse without the need for complex coding or significant financial investment. The Metaverse market is projected to hit $936.6 billion by 2030. With the launch of Mitoworld, VTFaims to empower global brands to tap into this growing market to connect with audiences online in new and creative ways through a highly engaging and accessible template-driven metaverse-building platform.

About Mitoworld