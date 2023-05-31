Katana LLC., in collaboration with Virtueclan and Edmond Yang, is excited to announce the launch of Y6K.ai, the first-ever AI-based model agency, revolutionizing the digital media landscape.

With its cutting-edge AI technology, Y6K.ai provides customizable, photorealistic virtual models for various creative projects. Already making waves in the industry, Y6K.ai has licensed five models to Coinweb.com, where they serve as the lead authors of the innovative crypto company.

"From the launch of Y6K.ai, we've experienced an encouraging response from the industry. Coinweb.com adopting our models is a testimony to the potential of our AI models and the transformative power they hold for digital media," said Edmond Yang, partner, and co-founder of Y6K.ai.

In addition to this notable collaboration, Y6K.ai has a busy quarter ahead. They are currently in the process of generating more AI models tailored to the specific needs of two more clients, emphasizing the adaptability and versatility of their offerings.

The CEO of Katana LLC. added, "As we further establish our presence, we're excited to see our models reaching a broader audience and helping brands build a unique, futuristic identity. The next few months will be incredibly dynamic as we continue to create and license more AI models for our growing list of clients."

Y6K.ai is not just an AI-based model agency. It's a revolutionary platform that offers limitless creative possibilities for brands and artists, facilitating a new era of digital media creation.

For more information about Y6K.ai, visit their website at y6k.ai.

About Y6K.ai

Y6K.ai, a joint venture between Katana LLC., Virtueclan, and Edmond Yang, is the world's first AI-based model agency. Y6K.ai is committed to revolutionizing the digital media industry and shaping the future of creativity by offering highly customizable, photorealistic virtual models for various creative projects.

Contact:

Sam Farao

Katana LLC

[email protected]



Visit us on social media:

Instagram