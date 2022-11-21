Yahoo’s Cookieless Identity Solution, Yahoo ConnectID, Continues to Gain Support

Yahoo today announced the continued scale of its cookieless identity solution, Yahoo ConnectID, with five new interoperability partnerships, including Annalect’s Omni ID, Alliant, AdPredictive, ShareThis, and Tealium. The new partners will now support Yahoo ConnectID as advertisers and publishers seek a privacy-first solution to driving campaign personalization, performance and measurement.

“Two industry changes are accelerating adoption of Yahoo ConnectID,” said Elizabeth Herbst-Brady, Chief Revenue Officer at Yahoo. “First, in today’s digital environment, every dollar counts, making it critical for advertisers and publishers to ensure campaigns are relevant, measurable and performing. Secondly, advertisers and publishers are beginning to realize the importance of not only preserving addressability, but addressing the non-addressable as well. This has helped Yahoo’s solutions scale quickly across advertisers and publishers to become among the most adopted and interoperable.”

Yahoo ConnectID is built on differentiated, deterministic and omnichannel data sets, with scaled, opted-in, direct consumer relationships across mobile, desktop, search, and more. Yahoo ConnectID also directly integrates with leading data management platforms (DMPs) and customer data platforms (CDPs) to ingest and activate against third-party data. That interoperability enables Yahoo ConnectID to match partner ID-data for seamless audience activation and measurement within Yahoo’s demand-side platform, Yahoo DSP, and fuels monetization benefits for users of Yahoo's supply-side platform, Yahoo SSP. Fueled by both direct consumer relationships and partnerships, Yahoo ConnectID today reaches 167 million authenticated users in the U.S.

While Yahoo ConnectID solves for addressable inventory, when no ID is present, Yahoo enables Next-Gen Solutions. The Next-Gen Solutions machine learning is trained by Yahoo's quality data of known users, and then the algorithm pairs contextual with real-time data signals to infer audiences without IDs from non-addressable inventory.

“The continued and rapid expansion of Yahoo’s identity solutions, Yahoo ConnectID and Next-Gen Solutions, is a testament to the offerings as the market grapples with existential questions on privacy, audience and inventory monetization, performance and measurement,” added Herbst-Brady. “Whether you are a brand or publisher, these solutions can help you meet your campaign goals and business objectives amid unprecedented change and uncertainty.”

“As the industry continues to prepare for a cookieless digital landscape, publishers need a solution that enables maximized first-party data, while preserving consumer value and trust,” said Yi-Fang Yen, Senior Vice President, Digital Media at Realtor.com. “As a company with a profound publishing arm, Yahoo understands what publishers need and advertisers want. By integrating Yahoo ConnectID, we have seen a 4x increase in fill rate on cookieless browsers.”

“The identity-constrained future is a two-sided challenge — when identifiers are present and when they are not,” said Herbst-Brady. “To be successful, advertisers and publishers need to adopt solutions for both. Yahoo offers an integrated approach to identity. Yahoo ConnectID for addressable inventory and Next-Gen Solutions for non-addressable inventory.”

Yahoo ConnectID is backed by millions of differentiated 1-to-1 consumer relationships, billions of cross-screen data signals, and a privacy-first ethos, with consumer choice at the core of every decision.

About Yahoo

Yahoo reaches nearly 900 million people around the world, bringing them closer to finance, sports, shopping, gaming and news—with the trusted products, content and tech that fuel their day. For partners, we provide a full-stack platform for businesses to amplify growth and drive more meaningful connections across advertising, search and media. To learn more, please visit yahooinc.com.



Media contact:

Christina MacDonald

[email protected]