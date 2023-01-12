ZineOne Launches in AWS Marketplace, Achieves AWS Retail Competency

ZineOne, the in-session marketing platform that provides enterprises with real-time behavioral intelligence and increased conversions for anonymous website visitors, today announced ZineOne is now available to purchase in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Delivering innovative artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) solutions for a privacy-first world, ZineOne uses Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) and Elastic Load Balancing (ELB) for greater scalability, power and security. Combining ZineOne and AWS products and services delivers an enterprise-class, multi-tenant, software as a service (SaaS) offering.

AWS customers will now have access to ZineOne’s in-session marketing directly within AWS Marketplace. The ZineOne platform provides customers with the ability to improve online conversion rates, increase average order values, and drive revenue from anonymous, ecommerce site visitors.

“We’re thrilled customers can now access ZineOne in AWS Marketplace,” said Debjani Deb, CEO of ZineOne. “ZineOne will be presenting at an AWS Retail Tech-Talk during NRF 2023, and we’re excited to share more about how our solutions empower retailers with this year’s attendees at ZineOne’s booth.”

ZineOne’s availability in AWS Marketplace follows at the heels of the company earning the AWS Retail Competency. AWS Retail Competency Partners allow retailers to accelerate their digital transformation across the enterprise, including marketing, merchandising, supply chain, store operations, finance, and IT. These AWS Partner offerings are validated by AWS experts for demonstrated technical proficiency and proven retail customer success in one or more of the specialized areas of retail technology such as customer engagement, corporate merchandising and planning, supply chain and distribution, physical, digital, and virtual store, advanced retail data science, and core retail business applications.

ZineOne is now generally available in AWS Marketplace. For more information on ZineOne and its in-session marketing platform please visit here.

Join ZineOne at NRF 2023 in booth 6805 and attend its session on Monday, January 16 at 11:30 AM ET at the AWS booth (6138). If you're interested in meeting with ZineOne at NRF 2023, please visit here.

About ZineOne

On average, up to 90% of website traffic is anonymous. In today’s privacy-first world it’s imperative for leading brands to find new methods to engage consumers in real-time while they are on your digital property. ZineOne offers the leading in-session marketing platform that intelligently scores behavior and personalizes the experience of every site visitor in-the-moment, while on your website or mobile app, at scale – regardless of whether the visitor is anonymous or known. Top brands across retail, ecommerce, travel, hospitality, telecom, and banking are able to engage anonymous traffic with industry-specific AI models that predict buyer intent within 5 clicks and personalize the consumer experience within milliseconds. Leading brands like Men’s Wearhouse, Wynn Resorts, KEEN, Advance Auto Parts and Kohl’s increase revenue and site engagement from anonymous traffic using ZineOne.

Media contact:

Makayela Hills

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (857) 217-2886