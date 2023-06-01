ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) ($ZI), the go-to-market platform to find, acquire, and grow customers, has released new and enhanced product features to help businesses unlock insights, engage customers, and win faster.

Generative AI Revolutionizes Meeting Follow-Up and Prospect Engagement

Post-Meeting Briefs within Chorus, ZoomInfo’s conversation intelligence platform, use generative AI to provide users with easily digestible and comprehensive post-meeting summaries that:

Capture key moments from the meeting and generate a list of action items.

Deliver the most relevant points and follow-up items to the user’s inbox minutes after the meeting ends.

Allow participants to focus on the conversation and pain points, rather than note-taking.

ZoomInfo has also released several more updates and improvements to its go-to-market platform.

Improved Workflows Automate Sales and Marketing Processes

Workflows, a feature that automates sales and marketing processes based on buying insights, now enables users to leverage a comprehensive list of proven, preset plays, or develop their own customized plays to suit their business’ needs. Now sales and marketing teams can:

Improve processes through advanced automated actions that scale.

Effortlessly configure and customize plays through a user-friendly interface that unlocks greater efficiency.

Engage, Now Embedded in SalesOS, Streamlines Prospecting

ZoomInfo has streamlined the sales prospecting process by making Engage, ZoomInfo’s sales engagement solution, available directly within SalesOS. This enables users to:

Automatically refine prospect searches against existing engagement activity and quickly call, email, or push a contact into a multi-touch campaign without switching apps.

Track call and email history, eliminating any confusion around which contacts their team has communicated with.

RingLead-Snowflake Connector Empowers Operations Teams