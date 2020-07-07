Drupal 9.0.0 is finally here after nearly five years of development. The new release is said to be more usable, accessible, inclusive, flexible, and scalable than previous versions of the platform. The standout feature of Drupal 9 is its ability to provide an easy upgrade from Drupal 8.

Unlike past major releases, Drupal 9 doesn’t reinvent the platform. Instead, the new version was built within Drupal 8 and is very similar to the Drupal 8.9 minor release. That means all new Drupal 9-ready code was already deployed on Drupal 8 sites before the release.

This incremental approach makes migrating much easier than in the past. As long as your codebase doesn’t use deprecated APIs, upgrading to Drupal 9 simply requires running update.php.

Luckily, there are tools available to identify and fix deprecated APIs automatically. Deprecation is crucial for Drupal’s new seamless migration approach because it allows developers to identify future changes while maintaining backwards compatible implementations.

Support for Drupal 8 will last until Symfony 3’s end of life — which the platform is dependent on — in November of 2021. Since there are a large number of sites using Drupal 7 and COVID-19 has impacted the Drupal community, the version’s end-of-life date has been moved to November 28, 2022.

It’s estimated that Drupal 9 support will last until the end of 2023, well after the release of Drupal 10 in the middle of 2022. You can download the latest version of Drupal here.

WordPress Gutenberg 8.3

WordPress released Gutenberg 8.3, the latest editor available with the CMS. Many small details were updated based on user feedback to make the editing experience smoother with its block editor.

These subtle changes include easier typing between several blocks, streamlined heading selection, simplified options when working with nested blocks, and other convenient improvements. The WordPress community encourages users to give their feedback so that the Gutenberg editor continues to get better.

More Open Source News

Joomla 3.9.19 — a security release for the 3.x series — is now available. This version addresses 5 security vulnerabilities and contains over 40 bug fixes and improvements. The Joomla Project also announced the availability of its Joomla 4.0 Beta version.

Magnolia CMS announced its new Magnolia Marketplace, which has a slew of solutions that enable companies to build a fully tailored digital experience platform. The Magnolia Marketplace includes connector packs, special features, and incubator extensions that expand the platform's functionality and make it easier for integrating third-party solutions.

Liferay has announced that DPS has become its first Platinum Partner. That’s because DPS has been designing and implementing enterprise projects using Liferay DXP since 2016. The partnership has been integral for Liferay’s growth in the Middle East.

Enonic has released Content Studio 3.0 and Enonic XP 7.3. Enonic XP is an open-source web application platform, while Content Studio is an open-source Enonic XP app providing CMS/WEM capabilities. In June they were released in new versions, featuring several improvements.

SeoSamba, the SEO platform, announced an update to their CRM, SeoToaster. The CRM now lets users receive and log inbound SMS messages from contacts and parse these messages for keywords to automate follow up actions using Workflows and subscribe contacts to follow up email and SMS sequences for instance.

The Tiki community has released a set of new versions including Tiki 21.1 LTS, 20.3, 18.6, and 15.9 LTS. These are security and bug-fix releases for all supported branches of Tiki, and the community recommends all site administrators to upgrade to the relevant version.