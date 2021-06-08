PHOTO: Unsplash/Matthew Guay

Last week WordPress turned eighteen, or roughly 6,575 days old. As of last year, the open source platform made its fortieth version release and currently powers forty percent of the web, according to recent data from W3 Tech. But that’s not WordPress’ sole accomplishment. According to the same statistics, the open source CMS powers 51% of the top thousand websites. Plus, its market share has been steadily increasing over the past decade.

To celebrate its birthday and these recent gains, the WordPress community has had parties, shared data, and told its story to the public.

Check out WordPress’ announcement here: WordPress at 18

Drupal Adds a New Member to Its Conflict Resolution Team

Over the past year, the Drupal Community Working Group (CWG) has expanded to include a Community Health Team (CHT). The CHT is responsible for the community, solving user issues, and building a strong user community. This expansion has resulted in the CWG adding a new member to its Conflict Resolution Team.

One of the goals of the Community Health Team was to provide an on-ramp to the Conflict Resolution Team (CRT) and formalize the onboarding process. Ultimately, this would make it easier for the CRT to add additional members in the future and for contributors to participate in making the Drupal community more sustainable for all members.

Read more: Welcome Donna Bungard, newest member of the Conflict Resolution Team

Joomla 3.9.27 Is Now Available

Joomla developed a security release for the 3.x series of Joomla which addresses three security vulnerabilities and contains more than fifteen bug fixes and improvements.

TYPO3 Introduces the Innovation Initiative

Open source communities can be very creative, but without management and coordination, many ideas don’t come to life in the way that they deserve. That’s why four times a year the Innovation Initiative hosts moderate calls where ideas can be presented and discussed.

As part of TYPO3’s commitment to its community, they want to hear the voice of every person and organization using the platform. Rather than making decisions based on what the board of executives would want, the open source CMS is looking for more people to join the Innovation Initiative so that their decisions represent a broad, cross-section of the community.

To make that happen, they are calling developers and members of the community to participate in the Innovation Initiative and help create a better, more inclusive platform for all.

Read more: Introducing the Innovation Initiative

Plone Released a Security Patch

The platform released a hotfix meant to patch ten vulnerabilities mostly related to XSS files and server-side requests. Plone recommends that users on versions 4.3, 5.0, 5.1, and 5.2 apply the patch to prevent major vulnerabilities.

Read More: Security patch released 20210518