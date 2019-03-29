Adobe and its extensive partner network this week debuted new software innovations at the annual Adobe Summit in Las Vegas. Adobe focused its messaging on customer experience management, integrations with Magento and partnerships with Microsoft, which includes connections to LinkedIn and Marketo functionality.

Adobe also announced a partnership with Drift that produces a conversational capability for "account-based experiences (ABX)," which Adobe officials call a new way to engage B2B customer buying teams. Adobe said ABX will help businesses align key data sources to populate account-based profiles. The Drift partnership is called Conversational ABM™ for Marketo Engage, which is now part of the Adobe Experience Cloud, its software offering that powers digital customer experiences.

Adobe also announced an update to its Open Data Initiative with Microsoft and SAP. Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella shared the stage to reveal additional details about the Open Data Initiative. The program was announced in Sept. 2018 in a move designed to help companies "transform their customer experiences through real-time insights delivered from the cloud." The goal? Enhanced interoperability between the companies' applications and platforms through a common data model with data stored in a customer-chosen data lake.

In the coming months the companies plan to announce an approach for publishing and ingesting initial data feeds from Adobe Experience Platform, activated through Adobe Experience Cloud, Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Office 365 and SAP C/4HANA, into a customer’s data lake.

Adobe debuted Adobe Experience Platform, a "real-time platform for customer experience management (CXM)." It produces data for real-time customer profiles that leverage Adobe Sensei artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. It features Adobe’s new real-time Customer Data Platform (CDP), which brings together known and anonymous data to activate real-time customer profiles.

Demandbase Enhances ABM Integration With Marketo

Demandbase, an account-based marketing (ABM) provider, announced a new level of ABM integration with Marketo Engage. Joint customers will be able to combine their first-party contact data from Marketo with intent-level data from Demandbase. Marketo users can access Demandbase intent and engagement insights and have a view of the buyer’s journey from the first signal of intent to marketing engagement to sales activity.

Integrate Expands Collaboration With Marketo

Also doubling down on its partnership with Marketo is Integrate, a B2B demand orchestration provider. Marketers who use Integrate and Marketo together can automate lead processing, cleansing and routing from their customer acquisition channels into Marketo.

Integrate announced it joined LaunchPoint by Marketo, as part of the Accelerate partner program. Integrate uses Marketo as its system of record for marketing engagement, and Adobe and Marketo use Integrate's demand orchestration platform to automate delivery of lead data into their systems.

McDonald's Acquires Dynamic Yield

From Big Macs to big data, McDonald’s Corporation announced this week it will acquire Dynamic Yield for $300 million. McDonald’s officials said the company will utilize this decision technology to provide a more personalized customer experience. It will be able to vary outdoor digital Drive Thru menu displays to show food based on time of day, weather, current restaurant traffic and trending menu items. McDonald’s will also begin work to integrate the technology into things like self-order kiosks and McDonald’s Global Mobile App.

Salesforce Debuts CDP

The CRM giant has entered the CDP mix. Salesforce announced it is building an enterprise-grade CDP this week. Bob Stutz, CEO of the Salesforce Marketing Cloud, wrote in a blog post the Salesforce CDP is a "natural extension of Salesforce Customer 360." Salesforce Customer 360 helps companies connect and resolve customer data across Salesforce and third-party applications with a single customer ID. Marketers could use the CDP to build and store a unified profile of a person based on data collected with consent from point-of-sale, ecommerce, website, mobile app and other sources, Stutz wrote. "At the end of the day, the CDP is not really new. It embodies a long-held desire to build a single view of the customer, from common data sources, and to make that view available for analysis and activation."

Xillio Launches Localization Hub

Xillio, which provides content migration and integration software, announced the launch of the Localization Hub at Gala Global conference in Munich. Localization Hub is designed to enable integration between all content source systems and translation technologies. Localization Hub currently supports 22 content source systems and integrates with the main translation management tools.

Act-On Software Announces Marketing-as-a-Service Solution

Act-On Software, an adaptive marketing provider, unveiled a Marketing-as-a-Service solution. Act-On Accelerate combines Act-On's marketing automation platform with implementation services (such as training on the platform, integrations and email deliverability) and customer support, along with customized “Accelerators.” Accelerators combine strategic and tactical guidance for specific marketing use cases with Act-On’s technology.