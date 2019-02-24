A 2018 Deloitte survey found more than half of US consumers use voice technology regularly in their personal lives. How can businesses harness the technology to help with customer experience? Our top article of the week explores this idea and more. Check out our weekly round up of articles, resources and events.
Quick, Give Me the Headlines:
- How Voice Is Changing Customer Experience Practices for the Better
By Inge De Bleecker | Feb 20, 2019
Voice recognition technology will continue to evolve.
- Why AI Isn’t Mainstream in the Digital Workplace, Yet
By David Roe | Feb 19, 2019
“We’ve learned — at least to some extent — to trust AI in our personal lives, now we’re extending that trust to the workplace...”
- What You Need to Know About Digital Experience Platforms
By Dom Nicastro | Feb 21, 2019
“90 percent of global organizations will rely on system integrators (SIs), agencies and channel partners to design, build and implement their digital experience strategies.”
- What is a Customer Data Platform (CDP)?
By Brian Carlson | Feb 19, 2019
Explore CDP and use cases.
- What if You Just Ignored the GDPR?
By Joe Shepley | Feb 21, 2019
Is changing strategies going to cost you more than the regulation’s fines?
- Artificial Intelligence Makes Inroads in Human Resources Despite Concerns
By Dom Nicastro | Feb 20, 2019
Experts weigh in on AI for HR use cases.
- A Business Methodology for Microsoft 365
By James Robertson | Feb 20, 2019
The tool is powerful but incredibly complex, with changes rolling out faster than anyone can keep up with.
- Zohos Productivity Gets AI, Slack Making Integrations More Effective and More News
By David Roe | Feb 21, 2019
With new productivity applications, Zoho gives enterprises contextual collaboration across the entire business.
- 3 Can't-Miss Predictions About the Future of eCommerce
By Contentserv | Feb 19, 2019
This is the final part in a 4 part series on customer experience, sponsored by Contentserv.
- How to Get Your Whole Company to Buy Into the Customer Experience Ethic
By Janelle Estes | Feb 20, 2019
Step 1: Make everyone a shareholder.
Featured Events
- February 26 — DW24 Live
- February 27 — Personalization at Scale: Where Do You Measure Up?
- April 28 — Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo San Diego 2019
- June 17 — Digital Workplace Experience Chicago 2019
- November 4 — DX Summit Chicago 2019