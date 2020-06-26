IDG Communications has acquired Triblio, a provider of account-based marketing (ABM) software. ABM software allows B2B marketers to target accounts that sales departments want to target and influence buying groups. The acquisition joins the IDG global brand, which includes publishing, data and research, with Triblio’s ABM platform.

The combination of content and first-party data will accelerate the journey to the "next generation of SaaS marketing automation," according to a statement from IDG CEO Mohamad Ali, who said his company is building "Marketing Automation 2.0."

The move comes about a week after Demandbase acquired Engagio, which combined two ABM providers. Triblio was a "strong performer" in this month's Forrester Wave report on ABM platforms. Forrester researchers included it among the top providers for strategy along with 6sense, Terminus and Demandbase.

In other customer experience and digital marketing software news...

Dun & Bradstreet's Valuation Tops $8.41B

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) has set terms for its initial public offering which could top out at $8.41 billion. The company provides data and analytics and ABM software. It was included in this month's Forrester Wave for ABM platforms as a "contender." The Short Hills, NJ-based company is offering 67.75 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $19 and $21, according to this week's MarketWatch report.

Dun & Bradstreet was acquired in 2018 by private equity firms for $5.38 billion. It had net income of $41.5 million on revenue of $395.3 million for the three months ended March 31. The same period last year, it recorded a net loss of $227.9 million on revenue of $174.1 million, according to the MarketWatch report.

Banzai Launches New Partner Marketing Solution for Webinars and Events

Banzai, a SaaS marketing automation provider, has released Banzai Reach for Partners. This product is designed to enable marketing teams to support their partners in creating webinars and events.

Banzai Reach for Partners introduces marketing tools to Banzai’s marketing automation platform, including:

Audience AI, which identifies professionals most likely to be interested in a partner’s webinar or event and sends invites accordingly.

Partner Event Management, which is designed to enable marketers to track the progress of their partner’s webinars and events.

Partner Onboarding, which allows marketers to manage partner permissions.

Channel Development Fund Management, which is designed to help marketers allocate money to partner campaigns.

OpenMarket Launches Mobile Engagement Platform

OpenMarket, which provides mobile messaging software, has launched indigo, a mobile engagement platform that includes automated and optimized campaigns across messaging platforms. It features include templated campaigns, insights, AI, spam filters and access to a global, multi-channel messaging network.

It also includes querying, data visualizations and reports. The platform will also enable users to send messages that show their company name and logo instead of a phone number.

Tech Companies Form MACH Alliance

Technology companies Contentstack, EPAM Systems and Valtech have led the launch of the MACH Alliance, a group of independent tech companies whose mission is to advocate for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems. The companies in the alliance believe the interoperability and open architecture of modern software will propel current and future digital experiences.

Algolia, Amplience, Cloudinary, Constructor.io, Contentful, E2X, Fluent commerce, Frontastic, Mobify and Vue Storefront have already joined as inaugural members. “MACH” stands for microservices-based, API-first, cloud-native SaaS and headless.

What will they do?

Create best practices to show the transition to a MACH architecture, as well as its products and services, leveraging case studies and peer-to-peer networking between organizations.

List and explain selection criteria for enterprises.

Publish technical documentation, such as architectural blueprints and other technical content.

Develop and host MACH Alliance events.

Zeta Debuts Enhanced Marketing Analytics, Insights

Zeta Global, a data-driven marketing technology company, has announced the launch of Opportunity Explorer(SM), a market and consumer data analytics and insights solution. Opportunity Explorer(SM) ingests demographic, behavioral and location signals from Zeta's proprietary data set of 2.4 billion identities globally with the goal of creating actionable insights.

The software platform provides marketers with two customizable views — Market Insights and Consumer Insights — to support the customer journey. Market Insights provides a macro-level industry insights, trending interests and consumption patterns across products and competitors. Consumer Insights allows marketers to determine time and format for ad spend.

SDL Releases SLATE

SDL, an intelligent language and content company, has announced SLATE: Smart Language Translation for the Enterprise. This is a new self-service platform for online translation. SLATE includes access to SDL’s neural machine translation, covering dozens of languages.

Users can publish a document and include human review and revision delivered by SDL’s network of over 17,000 expert translators within the same application.

GBH Insights Hires Brian Smith as Senior VP

GBH Insights, a marketing consultancy, has hired Brian Smith as senior vice president in its Seattle office. His background includes experience in marketing strategy, customer research, data and analytics, management consulting and information technology.

Prior to joining GBH, he served as senior vice president with research consultancy PSB Insights, a WPP Group company. He also previously consulted to technology and healthcare companies in strategy and operations with Deloitte Consulting.